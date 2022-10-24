Live

Rishi Sunak closes in on PM title as Tory leadership candidates to be confirmed

By Herald Scotland Online

  • The Conservative Party leadership contest will enter its second stage today with Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt still in the race after Boris Johnson flip-flopped on a campaign to return to No 10 and pulled out of the competition.
  • In order to proceed, candidates must receive 100 nominations from MPs - which Penny Mordaunt still needs to achieve by 2pm today.

3 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos