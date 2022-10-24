Summary

Rishi Sunak warns UK faces “profound economic challenge"

By Herald Scotland Online

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Rishi Sunak has become the only candidate left in the contest for Conservative party leader.
  • Penny Mordaunt pledged full support to the former chancellor and dropped out of the race just before 2pm.

1 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos