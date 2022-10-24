RISHI Sunak’s “bubble of extreme wealth” meant he handled Covid badly, one of Nicola Sturgeon’s key public health advisors had said.

Taking to Twitter, Devi Sridhar, the Professor of Global Public Health at Edinburgh University, said the former chancellor would find it “hard to relate to challenges of daily life.”

Mr Sunak looks set to become the UK’s third prime minister in as many months, after securing the support of more than half of all Tory MPs.

Earlier this year, during the previous Conservative Party leadership contest, Mr Sunak was critical of the government’s response to the pandemic, claiming that scientific advisers had been given too much authority.

The former chancellor told the Spectator that during the pandemic there was little discussion around the potential negative impacts of successive lockdowns.

He said that one of the key lessons from lockdown was that the government “shouldn’t have empowered the scientists in the way we did.”

With Mr Sunak’s move to No 10 all but certain, Professor Sridhar expressed some concerns with her followers on social media.

“From a public health perspective, Rishi Sunak handled Covid badly.

“Before vaccine rollout, he invited a handful of scientists to ‘advise’ (support his view) on ‘shielding the vulnerable’ & letting it rip through rest of population. Of course livelihoods matter but so does life.

“I think if you’re in a bubble of extreme wealth (£730 million), it’s hard to relate to challenges of daily life incl access to healthcare.

“He knows his loved ones & him would always have access to best medical care. What about rest of population dependent on NHS/public services.”

In his interview, Mr Sunak said that in December 2021, he flew back from California to pressure Boris Johnson, the then prime minister, not to reintroduce restrictions over Christmas, “I just told him it’s not right: we shouldn’t do this”.

“I wasn’t allowed to talk about the trade-off,” Mr Sunak said. “The script was not to ever acknowledge them. The script was: ‘Oh, there’s no trade-off, because doing this for our health is good for the economy.’

“Those meetings were literally me around that table, just fighting. It was incredibly uncomfortable every single time.”

He recalled one meeting where he mentioned education: “I was very emotional about it. I was like: ‘Forget about the economy.

"Surely we can all agree that kids not being in school is a major nightmare’ or something like that.

"There was a big silence afterwards. It was the first time someone had said it. I was so furious.”

One big lesson was that “we shouldn’t have empowered the scientists in the way we did”, Mr Sunak said. “And you have to acknowledge trade-offs from the beginning. If we’d done all of that, we could be in a very different place.”

Pressed on what would have been different, Mr Sunak told the magazine: “We’d probably have made different decisions on things like schools, for example.” Lockdowns could have been “shorter, different, quicker”, he said.

The comments were criticised at the time by Lee Cain, who was director of communications in Downing Street until November 2020.

“Huge admirer of Rishi Sunak but his position on lockdown is simply wrong,” Mr Cain tweeted.

“It would have been morally irresponsible of the govt not to implement lockdown in spring 2020 – the failure to do so would have killed tens of thousands of people who survived Covid.

“In addition, without lockdown the NHS simply could not have survived & would have been overwhelmed. This would have seen an even greater backlog of excess deaths for missed cancer appointments etc.”

Earlier this year, Mr Sunak became the first front-line politician to make the Sunday Times rich list.

He and his wife, Akshata Murty, are equally ranked at 222nd with a joint fortune of £730 million.

Ms Murty owns a stake estimated to be worth £690 million in Infosys, India’s second-largest IT company. The firm was started by Narayana Murty, her billionaire father, in the 1980s.