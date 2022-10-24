NICOLA Sturgeon warns of “horror show” cuts to budget ahead of next week’s Halloween budget.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to set out his medium-term fiscal package, detailing how the government is going to fix the public finances following the turmoil of last month’s mini-budget and global inflationary pressures.

Downing Street confirmed this morning that the Treasury is working towards “having a package ready for the 31st should a new prime minister wish it to proceed on that day."

It is expected that Mr Hunt will keep his job in the next administration and that next Monday’s statement will go ahead as planned.

Reports over the weekend, suggest he is going to significantly cut back public spending and curtail investment in infrastructure.

Speaking during a visit to Buchanan Street Residential Children’s House in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Ms Sturgeon said: “It is a horror show that is deeply and profoundly concerning. The Scottish Government is still dealing in our budget with the legacy of the last round of Tory austerity. We’re dealing with the impact of soaring inflation on our budget.

“Our public services cannot withstand another wave of Tory austerity. We need an alternative and my message is it doesn’t have to be like this.

“This is all happening because of Brexit and because of Tory economic mismanagement.”

The First Minister also backed calls for the new government to go to the country for a mandate.

“Of course, there should be a general election,” she said. “The governance of any country cannot simply be a revolving door that one party gets to pick time and time again who occupies the highest office in the land.

“It is preposterous, democratically. I accept that parties will change leader at times between elections. That happened when I became First Minister.

“But I then went on to lead my party to a general election landslide within six months, to a Scottish election victory within 18 months.

“But the Tories can’t keep changing who occupies No 10 without getting democratic legitimacy.

“So, of course, there should be a general election but do I think that is going to happen? That the Tories are voluntarily going to concede that? No, I don’t.”

Earlier this year, Ms Sturgeon suggested the SNP could use the next general election as a “de facto referendum” on the single issue of independence.

That is dependent on the ruling of the Supreme Court, which is currently considering the legality of Holyrood staging its own vote without the agreement of Westminster.

The First Minister also said the turmoil in Westminster was a clear case for Scottish independence.

“I don’t think there can be very many people who look at what is happening at Westminster and the implications of that for every single family and business across the country right now who doesn’t think we can do better than this.”

She added: “So yes, I do believe that everything we are not just witnessing right now, but experiencing because we’re not independent, underlines the importance of us becoming independent as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Tory MSP Maurice Golden said the party had been hurt by Liz Truss’ tenure and subsequent resignation.

“I think the events over the last 44 days have definitely damaged the Conservative cause,” he told the PA news agency on Monday.

“But that’s why we need Rishi Sunak in because he can provide that stability going forward, he can restore the credibility in the economy but all the credibility of the Conservatives in managing that with the people of both Scotland and the UK.”

Mr Golden said he believed the next prime minister would be able to avoid calling another general election, saying that the former chancellor would be able to show the public “the Conservatives can be trusted on the economy”.