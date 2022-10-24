TORY MSP Maurice Golden has launched a consultation on creating a specific crime of dog theft in Scotland.

Under the politician's plan, anyone guilty of the crime could face up to five years in prison.

Launching the consultation at the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home on Monday, Mr Golden said increased sentences would help to deter criminals and reassure owners.

The law would also require police to record dog abductions as a standalone crime separate from generic property theft.

He told the PA news agency: “The current law treats dogs as inanimate objects like mobile phones.

“My new law would ensure that dogs are treated as the family pets which they are and it would recognise the trauma which families and dog owners face when their dog is stolen.”

Some animal charities reported that dog theft had increased by as much as 170 per cent during the pandemic, he said.

Though figures from Police Scotland, obtained by The Herald earlier this year, revealed that there were 88 crimes where dogs were stolen or attempts were made to steal dogs in 2020/2021, up from 62 in the previous financial year.

Mr Golden said: “My Bill would help the police identify where criminal activity is taking place.

“We know anecdotally dogs are stolen to be put into puppy farms, to then sell those puppies on.

“I think there also needs to be work done in terms of controlling the borders, particularly in places like Cairnryan, ensuring that unscrupulous dog breeders cannot enter into Scotland and, indeed, to the rest of the United Kingdom.”

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, chief executive of the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, said: “Dogs are a beloved member of our family and at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home we know first-hand the distress someone experiences when they are lost or stolen.

“Our pets are a source of companionship, loyalty, love and joy in our lives, and they make our family whole.

“To experience dog theft is an unspeakable loss, not to mention the worry of what has happened to them after.

“We’re delighted to see such a big step forward in the protection of dogs with this dog theft bill.

“At the home, we wholeheartedly support this and hope this will bring real change to such a senseless crime that is ever growing in our communities.”

The proposal has previously been criticised by Scotland's most senior advocate.

Roddy Dunlop KC warned that a new law risked diluting the protections already in place.

“I have two dogs, I love dogs. Anything that deters dog theft is a good thing,” the advocate told The Herald. “But it's already well recognised that this is a crime.”