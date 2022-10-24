BBC News presenter Martine Croxall has been taken off air following a potential breach of impartiality during last night’s edition of The Papers, it is being reported.

During her introduction to the programme, which started at 10.30pm around 90 minutes after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership race, Croxall said: “Well this is all very exciting isn’t it?” adding: “Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well I am.”

In her first question to her guests she also remarked: “Can we even show you the front pages just yet, have they arrived? No they haven’t arrived. It’s all a little bit, you know, lastminute.com isn’t it? Because all the front pages were probably out of date by the time we received them.”

Mr Johnson, who stood down as Prime Minister on September 6, after Liz Truss's election as Tory leader jetted into London on Saturday from holiday in the Dominican Republic as he plotted to return to Number 10.

But while his supporters insisted throughout the weekend he had exceeded the threshold of 100 supporters needed to put his name forward in the contest to succeed Ms Truss, who announced she was resigning on Thursday, he dramatically quit the race.

There was considerable scepticism over the claim he had the backing of 102 MPs. This afternoon former Chancellor Rishi Sunak won the contest and is now due to succeed Ms Truss as Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson's career in Downing Street was hit by a series of scandals.

In April this year, he received a fixed penalty notice for attending a social gathering in Number Ten in breach of lockdown rules.

He was the first Prime Minister of the UK to be sanctioned for breaking the law while in office.

The publishing of the Sue Gray report and a widespread sense of dissatisfaction led in June to a vote of confidence in his leadership among Conservative MPs, which he won.

In July, revelations over his appointment of Chris Pincher as Deputy Chief Whip led to a mass departure of ministers from his government and to Mr Johnson announcing his resignations.

Some viewers, including several Tory MPs reacted to a clip on social media of Ms Croxall's remarks, complained it displayed bias.

PA news agency reported today that it understands the presenter has been taken off air.

A statement from the BBC said: “BBC News is urgently reviewing last night’s edition of The Papers on the News Channel for a potential breach of impartiality.

“It is imperative that we maintain the highest editorial standards. We have processes in place to uphold our standards, and these processes have been activated.”

In August this year, the BBC’s chief content officer insisted that “in no way was there any influence from the Government or the board” on the BBC over its decision to rebuke Emily Maitlis over her Newsnight monologue on Mr Johnson's former chief of staff Dominic Cummings.

Ms Maitlis had claimed the BBC had “sought to pacify” Number 10 by issuing a swift apology following her 2020 segment about Mr Cummings’ lockdown trip to Durham.

The broadcaster received more than 20,000 complaints and ruled Ms Maitlis breached impartiality rules, saying in a statement: “We believe the introduction we broadcast did not meet our standards of due impartiality.”

At the Edinburgh Television Festival in August, the BBC's Charlotte Moore said impartiality is “particularly important for the BBC”, adding she feels viewers expect that from the broadcaster, especially when it comes to holding politicians to account.

Reflecting on Ms Maitlis’ Newsnight comments about Mr Cummings, Ms Moore said that everybody at the BBC was held to standards of “due impartiality”.