NICOLA Sturgeon has deleted a tweet wrongly describing Rishi Sunak as the UK's first ethnic minority Prime Minister.

Taking to Twitter shortly after it was confirmed that the former chancellor would replace Liz Truss as the Tory leader, the First Minister said: "Congratulations to Rishi Sunak - I wish him well and, notwithstanding our political differences, will do my best to build a constructive working relationship with him in the interests of those we serve.

"That he becomes the first British Asian - indeed the first from any minority ethnic background - to become PM is a genuinely significant moment. It certainly makes this a special Diwali."

However, that tweet was criticised by journalist Benjamin Cohen. He tweeted: "Sorry Nicola but Benjamin Disraeli was a Jew. Jews are an ethnic minority too. He was baptised as a Christian but this doesn’t wipe out his ethnic heritage."

Sorry Nicola but Benjamin Disraeli was a Jew. Jews are an ethnic minority too. He was baptised as a Christian but this doesn’t wipe out his ethnic heritage.1 https://t.co/SrDRwX5lZC — Benjamin Cohen (@benjamincohen) October 24, 2022

He later tweeted: "It’s certainly the case that Britain has its first PM of Asian/ Indian heritage but can politicians and media not describe him as the 'first ethnic minority PM'? This was Benjamin Disraeli in 1874. Jews count too. He was also the first ethnic minority Chancellor."

The First Minister said that was correct and amended her tweet to read: That he becomes the first British Asian to become PM is a genuinely significant moment. It certainly makes this a special #Diwali."

The SNP leader was not the only one to make the mistake.

Former Tory MP Gavin Barwell tweeted: "Putting party politics aside for a second, having our first prime minister from an ethnic minority background is a big moment for this country."

The journalist Tanya Gold replied: "Benjamin Disraeli essentially founded your party."