Over 30 climate and fuel poverty activists occupied a hall at the heart of Parliament urging prime-minister-in-waiting Rishi Sunak to end the political chaos and tackle the fuel poverty crisis.

Activists from Greenpeace and Fuel Poverty Action entered the Palace of Westminster as tourists and visitors earlier today.

The sit-in protest, which took place in the central lobby, saw the unfurling of a Greenpeace banner reading 'Chaos Costs Lives'.

There was no attempt by police to move them on and after reading out a number of statements they left voluntarily.

Sky News had to abandon interviews in the central lobby because of the protest.

A member of Parliamentary security first tried to block the camera with his hand and then stood with his back to camera to interrupt the broadcast.

Greenpeace confirmed they were behind the protest, tweeting: “Over 30 activists have occupied parliament.

“While the government is in chaos, almost 7 million people are facing fuel poverty.

“We need the next government to deliver a proper windfall tax to insulate homes and keep people warm this winter.”