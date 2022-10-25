BORIS Johnson was begging for votes over the weekend in a “demeaning” attempt to return to Downing Street, according to Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

He said that Mr Johnson had returned from his Caribbean holiday expecting at least 150 MPs to back him.

“Boris was completely unexpectedly having to do this. He made no plans. He had no team,” said Mr Duncan Smith, a former Conservative leader.

He told LBC that Mr Johnson found himself “struggling and begging people for votes. That was demeaning, really.”

Mr Johnson, who stood down as Prime Minister on September 6 after Liz Truss's election as Tory leader, jetted into London on Saturday from holiday in the Dominican Republic in a bid to return to Number 10.

But while his supporters insisted throughout the weekend he had exceeded the threshold of 100 supporters needed to put his name forward in the contest to succeed Ms Truss, who announced she was resigning on Thursday, he dramatically quit the race.

There was considerable scepticism over the claim he had the backing of 102 MPs.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak won the contest and will succeed Ms Truss as Prime Minister this morning.

Mr Johnson insisted on Sunday night he had the nominations needed to make it on to the ballot paper but said he withdrew from the contest as he could not unite his warring party.

The former Prime minister said there was a “very good chance” he could have been back in No 10 by the end of the week if he had stood.

However, his efforts to “reach out” to his rivals, Mr Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, to work together had not been successful so he was dropping out.

Mr Johnson's career in Downing Street was hit by a series of scandals.

In April this year, he received a fixed penalty notice for attending a social gathering in Number Ten in breach of lockdown rules.

He was the first Prime Minister of the UK to be sanctioned for breaking the law while in office.

The publishing of the Sue Gray report and a widespread sense of dissatisfaction led in June to a vote of confidence in his leadership among Conservative MPs, which he won.

In July, revelations over his appointment of Chris Pincher as Deputy Chief Whip led to a mass departure of ministers from his government and to Mr Johnson announcing his resignation.

In his statement pulling out of the Tory race on Sunday, Mr Johnson did not rule out another tilt at the leadership, having said that now was “not the right time” for him.

It could mean the spectre of Mr Johnson continues to loom over Mr Sunak’s premiership.

Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, told Times Radio that Mr Johnson stepped back “for the right reasons”, insisting “that doesn’t mean it’s the end of Boris Johnson”.

However, the way in which Mr Johnson’s withdrawal played out has left some of his supporters burnt.

Michael Fabricant, an early supporter of the Bring Back Boris campaign, said many felt “betrayed” by his decision not to run.

Nadhim Zahawi, the former chancellor, was mocked when an online column he had written for The Daily Telegraph backing Mr Johnson was published almost at the same time as the latter released the statement saying he would not be standing.

Jonathan Gullis, an education minister, said he was “gutted” that Mr Johnson withdrew when he “believed in and wanted” him to come back as leader.

Mr Fabricant said he felt “bitterly disappointed”. He told GB News: “I know that a number of people in his team not only feel disappointed, they feel betrayed if I’m honest with you, they feel they’ve been led to the top of a hill fighting for him, got that 100 [nominations], went over 100, and now he’s stood down.”

He said that he understood Mr Johnson’s reasoning, but questioned whether supporters would be willing to back him again.

“This is the second time this has happened, it happened in 2015, and it might be ‘hasta la vista baby’ but I don’t know how many people would support him a third time, if I’m honest.”

Some supporters, such as Ms Dorries, believe Johnson is still the only person with a mandate to be in No 10. She has called for a general election.

Speaking later yesterday on TalkTV of Johnson’s reasons for wanting to stand, she said: “One thing we do know about Boris is that he is a winner. It is less than three years ago he won an 80- seat majority, with the biggest vote share of a generation.”

Ms Dorries went on: “I think he feels that the party is in a factional and perilous state”.