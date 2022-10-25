RISHI Sunak has insisted that he will regain the trust of the public as he acknowledged he must “fix” the “mistakes” his predecessor made.

The Prime Minister, who has taken over power from Liz Truss at Downing Street, pointed the finger at his predecessor for sending the economy into crisis.

He suggested that Boris Johnson's electorial mandate secured in 2019 belongs to the Tory party and "not one individual alone".

Speaking outside Downing Street after meeting with the King, Mr Sunak stressed Ms Truss was “not wrong to want to improve growth in this country”, adding that it was a “noble aim”.

But he starkly admitted that “some mistakes were made”.

Mr Sunak said the economic errors were “not born out of ill will” but that they were “mistakes nonetheless”, insisting that “I have been elected as leader of my party and your Prime minister, in part, to fix them”.

Mr Sunak stressed that he will “place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this Government's agenda”, but warned “this will mean difficult decisions to come”.

He pointed to the support he offered when he was chancellor during the Covid pandemic to businesses, but warned “there are always limits”.

Mr Sunak said: “But I promise you this – I will bring that same compassion to the challenges we face today.

“The government I lead will not leave the next generation, your children and grandchildren with a debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves.

“I will unite our country not with words, but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you.

“This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level. Trust is earned and I will earn yours.”

Mr Sunak said he will “always be grateful to Boris Johnson for his incredible achievements as prime minister”, adding that he will “treasure his warmth and generosity of spirit”.

The Prime Minister has been criticised by opponents for not calling a general election.

But he moved to insist that the mandate won by Mr Johnson at the ballot box in 2019 belongs to the Conservative party and “is not the sole property of one individual”.

He added: “It is a mandate that belongs to and unites all of us and the heart of that mandate is our manifesto.

“I will deliver on its promise - a stronger NHS, better schools, safer streets control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our armed forces levelling up and building an economy that embraces the opportunities of Brexit, where businesses invest, innovate and create jobs.

“I understand how difficult the moment is.”

Mr Sunak acknowledged the public perception of the UK Government following the economic turmoil and chaotic resignation of both Ms Truss and Mr Johnson.

He said: “I understand too that I have work to do to restore trust.

“After all that has happened, all I can say is that I am not daunted.

“I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future – to put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a government that represents the very best traditions of my party.

“Together, we can achieve incredible things. We will create a future worthy of the sacrifices so many have made.”

The SNP is continuing its call for a general election to be held.

SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, said: "As Scotland faces yet another Tory Prime Minister we didn't vote for, it's clearer than ever that independence is the only way to escape the constant crisis of Westminster control.



"Rishi Sunak is running scared of democracy by refusing to hold an election. He is feart of voters and too afraid to face their verdict, after the Tories plunged the UK into economic chaos.



"People are paying through their teeth for Tory mistakes as mortgages rise, pensions fall, and inflation soars. No one voted for this - and the Tories have no mandate to impose the devastating cuts they are now planning.



"Rishi Sunak shares the blame for the Tory economic crisis. He cannot present himself as the answer to a problem he created as Chancellor when he imposed a hard Brexit, slashed Universal Credit, and raised taxes on everyone else while his own family avoided them.



"With the Tories and Labour both imposing Brexit and austerity cuts, independence is the only way to keep Scotland safe and ensure we never again get Tory governments we don't vote for."