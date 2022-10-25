THE TORIES and the SNP have clashed over the need for a general election following Rishi Sunak’s appointment as Britain’s third prime minister in three months.

Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said it was “preposterous democratically” that there would be no vote.

Tory MSP Russell Findlay accused the SNP leader of hypocrisy, saying had “governed as First Minister for years without ever attempting to call an election.”

The SNP leader replaced Alex Salmond in November 2014.

There was a general election six months later where her party won 50 per cent of the vote, a swing of 30 per cent. The next Holyrood election was in 2016.

Mr Findlay said: “She has proven herself to be a shameful hypocrite by demanding Rishi Sunak calls an election, given she never tried to do that herself when she was installed as leader by the SNP.

"Nicola Sturgeon must have realised this grubby political attack would backfire instantly. It seems like this is just another attempt by the SNP to provoke grievance with the UK government.

"Rishi Sunak will restore economic stability and unite the country – unlike the SNP leader who wants to create fiscal chaos and divide people all over again with her unwanted push to hold another independence referendum in less than a year.”

The SNP’s Shadow Scotland Secretary, Mhairi Black said Mr Sunak was the tenth Tory Prime Minister Scotland “hasn’t voted for since 1955.”

She branded the situation a "democratic disgrace.”

Ms Black said: “While the public have been demanding a clean start with a general election, Douglas Ross and his MPs have been running scared of democracy, rushing back in line to put party before country.

“Rishi Sunak and his government cannot go on without a mandate from the people, it’s now incumbent on Tory MPs to do their democratic duty by demanding the Prime Minister calls a general election.

“The situation is a democratic disgrace, one that shames the UK and makes a mockery of our democracy - this UK government’s position is untenable and cannot be allowed to limp on and impose a new wave of Tory austerity without any mandate.

“Scotland’s democratic deficit is on full show, with the Tories foisting upon the Scottish people their third Tory Prime Minister in a matter of weeks, and the tenth they didn’t elect since 1955. Independence is the only route to escape harmful Westminster control and Tory governments imposed upon us against our will."

Mr Sunak has already ruled out an early election, but a YouGov survey of 2,398 adults conducted yesterday found that 56% of voters want him to go to the country and seek a fresh mandate.