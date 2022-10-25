JEREMY Hunt is to stay on as Chancellor in Rishi Sunak's government.

He replaced Kwasi Kwarteng less than two weeks ago junking the unfunded tax cuts and much of the substantial borrowing that caused turmoil in the markets and ultimately led to Liz Truss's resignation.

Mr Hunt had been expected to remain in post ahead of next Monday's fiscal statement which will set out how the government will get the public finances back on track.

Other appointments include Dominic Raab, who has long supported Mr Sunak.

He has returned to government, once again becoming Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister, two roles he held under Boris Johnson.

Suella Braverman has returned as Home Secretary just six days after she resigned for sending sensitive documents.

Penny Mordaunt remains as Leader of the House of Commons - there had been speculation she was expecting one of the big jobs of government.

The MP, who has now twice run for the leadership of the party, looked furious as she left No 10.

Simon Hart, who also backed Mr Sunak in both of this year's leadership contests, has been made chief whip.

Meanwhile, James Cleverly has kept his job as Foreign Secretary, and Ben Wallace - who said he was leaning towards Boris Johnson in last weekend's leadership contest - will remain as Defence Secretary.

Nadhim Zahawi - who also backed Mr Johnson - has been made Tory party chairman and minister without portfolio, which means he attends cabinet meetings but does not have any departmental responsibilities.

Earlier in the day, in his first speech as Prime Minister, Mr Sunak suggested his reshuffle would take in MPs from all factions in the deeply divided Tory Westminster group.

He pledged to “build a government that represents the very best traditions of my party.”

Before that building could start, the new Tory leader demolished a lot of what was already in place with ten cabinet ministers heading to the backbenches.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg was one of the first to quit the government.

A source close to the North East Somerset MP told the PA news agency he left before he was sacked by the new Prime Minister.

“He knows he was very close to the previous two regimes and it didn’t seem likely he was going to be appointed in the new Cabinet.

“He’s happy to support the Prime Minister from the backbenches.”

Over the summer, during the first of this year's Tory leadership contests, Mr Rees-Mogg said he could never serve in Mr Sunak's cabinet because of his “disloyalty” to Boris Johnson.

Brandon Lewis, the Justice Secretary has also resigned. The veteran MP, who has had eight ministerial roles, in five departments, under four Prime Ministers, said Mr Sunak will have his support from the back benches.

Chloe Smith - who backed Mr Sunak in the leadership contest - has resigned as Work and Pensions secretary, while Robert Buckland has quit as Secretary of State for Wales. Meanwhile, Jake Berry is out as chair of the party.

Kit Malthouse has left his government post, which means England will soon have its fifth Education Secretary of 2022.

Meanwhile, Simon Clarke - who worked with Mr Sunak at the Treasury - has resigned as levelling up minister.

Earlier in the day, Mr Johnson urged the Tories to give their “their full and wholehearted support”.

Mr Johnson tweeted: “Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support.”

The former premier offered his congratulations a day later than messages from outgoing PM Liz Truss and Mr Sunak’s fellow leadership hopeful, Penny Mordaunt.

Mr Johnson withdrew from the Tory leadership race on Sunday. He said there was a “very good chance” he could have been back in No 10 by the end of the week if he had stood.

However, his efforts to “reach out” to his rivals – Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt – to work together in the national interest had not been successful so he was dropping out.