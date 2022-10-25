BUSINESS Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has quit the government ahead of Rishi Sunak's reshuffle.

A source close to the North East Somerset MP told the PA news agency he left before he was sacked by the new Prime Minister.

“He knows he was very close to the previous two regimes and it didn’t seem likely he was going to be appointed in the new Cabinet.

“He’s happy to support the Prime Minister from the backbenches.”

Over the summer, during the first of this year's Tory leadership contests, Mr Rees-Mogg said he could never serve in Mr Sunak's cabinet because of his “disloyalty” to Boris Johnson.

The resignation came as the former prime minister urged his party to give their new leader “their full and wholehearted support”.

Mr Johnson tweeted: “Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support.”

The former premier offered his congratulations a day later than messages from outgoing PM Liz Truss and Mr Sunak’s fellow leadership hopeful, Penny Mordaunt.

Mr Johnson withdrew from the Tory leadership race on Sunday. He said there was a “very good chance” he could have been back in No 10 by the end of the week if he had stood.

However, his efforts to “reach out” to his rivals – Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt – to work together in the national interest had not been successful so he was dropping out.

In his first speech as Prime Minister, Mr Sunak pledged to “build a government that represents the very best traditions of my party.”

It is thought Jeremy Hunt, who replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor amid economic turbulence, is expected to remain at the top of the Treasury.

Long-time backers Dominic Raab, the former justice secretary, Commons Treasury Committee chairman Mel Stride and ex-chief whip Mark Harper have also been tipped for jobs.

Brandon Lewis, the Justice Secretary has also resigned. The veteran MP, who has had eight ministerial roles, in five departments, under four Prime Ministers, said Mr Sunak will have his support from the back benches.

Chloe Smith - who backed Mr Sunak in the leadership contest - has resigned as Work and Pensions secretary, Robert Bucklan has quit as Secretary of State for Wales, while Jake Berry is out as chair of the party.

Kit Malthouse has left his government post, which means England will soon have its fifth Education Secretary of 2022.