JOHN Swinney has pushed back the Scottish Government's emergency budget review for a second time.

The decision to delay what was supposed to be a response comes after the new chancellor junked much of the fiscal statement of his predecessor.

Under the original timetable, Mr Swinney had been due to respond to the UK Government's to the Scottish Parliament by October 7.

He has already £500m of cuts to the 2022/23 Scottish budget and warned of "hard choices" ahead.

The review, initiated over the summer, aimed to find areas of government spending which could be redirected to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

At the end of September, Mr Swnney - who is covering the maternity leave of Finance Secretary Kate Forbes - then delayed the review.

He announced an “expert panel” specifically to scrutinise the implications for Scotland of the mini-budget of then chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng.

He was due to report back to Holyrood this week.

However, in the last eleven days, both Mr Kwarteng and the prime minister have been replaced, and most of their economic policies have been junked.

Jeremy Hunt - who is expected to remain Chancellor in Rishi Sunak's cabinet - will update MPs next Monday with a fiscal plan explaining how he plans on fixing the UK's finances.

Reports over the weekend, suggest he is going to significantly cut back public spending and curtail investment in infrastructure in a bid to fill in a £40bn black hole.

Crucially, unlike the mini-budget, the new plan will be accompanied by forecasts from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.

In response to a government-initiated written question, Mr Swinney said: “Following the unprecedented uncertainty and instability brought about by the current UK Government in recent weeks, including a series of announcements and changes to UK economic and fiscal measures leading to economic turmoil, mortgage products being pulled, the pound crashing and the Bank of England having to take emergency action to stabilise financial markets, culminating in another change in Prime Minister, the EBR [emergency budget review] will be deferred until after the planned fiscal statement from the new UK administration currently scheduled for October 31.

"This will also allow the EBR to take account of updated independent forecasts of the UK economy from the Office for Budget Responsibility.”

The Scottish Government's budget is due to be delivered on December 15