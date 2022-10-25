RISHI Sunak has reappointed Suella Braverman to the Home Office just six days after she resigned for breaching the ministerial code.

The Tory MP - who clashed with Liz Truss over plans to relax immigration rules - emailed backbench colleague Sir John Hayes, a draft ministerial statement detailing the policy.

However, she also accidentally sent it to a member the staff member of another Tory MP who shares his name.

The email was reported to the chief whip, who went straight to No 10.

Downing Street said the Home Secretary had committed two breaches of the ministerial code, firstly by sharing details of the policy before it had been formally signed off, and by sharing it using a private email.

In a scathing, resignation letter, Ms Braverman contrasted her willingness to take responsibility for her actions with Ms Truss’s unwillingness to leave office.

“The business of government relies on people accepting responsibility for their mistakes.

"Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping things will magically come right is not serious politics,” she said.

Ms Braverman played a key role in Mr Sunak’s victory in this weekend’s leadership contest.

She had previously been one of Boris Johnson’s most ardent supporters but unexpectedly came out for the former chancellor.

Ms Braveman said the party could not afford to indulge in “parochial or nativist fantasies” given the “dire straits” it was in now.

The world was “fundamentally different” from when Johnson was elected in 2019.