RISHI Sunak is due to phone Nicola Sturgeon this evening, The Herald can reveal.

Sources close to the First Minister said that a call is scheduled to take place with the new Prime Minister tonight - less than 12 hours since he took office.

The development marks a distinct change from the attitude of Mr Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss who did not call Ms Sturgeon at all during her 49 days in Number Ten.

During the Conservative leadership campaign in the summer Ms Truss described Ms Sturgeon as 'an attention seeker' who was best ignored.

It is customary for a new Prime Minister to speak early with the leaders of the devolved governments for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

But ahead of the SNP conference earlier this month, Ms Sturgeon told ITV: "I have not yet had a phone call with her [Truss], which is unprecedented."

One of Mr Sunak's most prominent supporters in Scotland, the MP Andrew Bowie, has said the PM will attempt to build a relationship of “respect” between the UK and Scottish governments after years of animosity and rancour.

Mr Bowie, the Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, suggested that the new Prime Minister will provide a significant shift in attitude from Downing Street towards Bute House.

"A priority for Rishi is firstly to re-establish an element of respect between the UK government and Scottish Government,” he told The Times last night.

“For quite a while there has been a feeling that the UK government was overruling or overriding the Scottish Government. That is unsustainable. We need to govern in the best interests of the Scottish people and to do that we need to be seen as working together.”

Meanwhile, this evening, Alister Jack was reappointed to the role of Scottish Secretary.

In a statement, he said: “I am very pleased to have been reappointed as Scottish Secretary.

“We are facing very significant challenges both at home and abroad, and there is much to be done.

“We need to bring stability to our economy and our public finances, deliver long term prosperity for everyone in our country, and continue to sustain and strengthen the Union.

“We will build on our track record of supporting families and businesses in Scotland, and investing millions directly into Scottish communities.

“I very much look forward to working with the Prime Minister to deliver for all parts of the United Kingdom.”



