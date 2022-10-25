ALISTER Jack has kept his job as Secretary of State for Scotland despite previous criticism of the new Prime Minister for quitting Boris Johnson’s government.

In July, the day after Rishi Sunak resigned as chancellor, questioning the integrity of the then Tory leader, and effectively collapsing the government, Mr Jack told a group of Scottish journalists that he believed loyalty was "an important characteristic in politics.”

Mr Jack never publicly backed any of the candidates in either of the leadership contests.

Shortly after Mr Sunak’s victory, he offered his new party leader his "wholehearted support" and urged the party to unite behind him.

Mr Jack has now held the job for over three years, first being appointed to the post by Mr Johnson.

The Rt Hon Alister Jack MP has been re-appointed Secretary of State for Scotland @ScotSecofState. #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/HFOf5t6UQn — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 25, 2022

In a statement release after the appointment, Mr Jack said:“I am very pleased to have been reappointed as Scottish Secretary.

“We are facing very significant challenges both at home and abroad, and there is much to be done.

“We need to bring stability to our economy and our public finances, deliver long term prosperity for everyone in our country, and continue to sustain and strengthen the Union.

“We will build on our track record of supporting families and businesses in Scotland, and investing millions directly into Scottish communities.

“I very much look forward to working with the Prime Minister to deliver for all parts of the United Kingdom."

There is some speculation that West Aberdeenshire MP Andrew Bowie could take on one of the junior ministerial roles in the Scotland Office.

He was a key supporter of Mr Sunak and ran his leadership campaign in Scotland over the summer.

Currently, the two parliamentary under secretary of state roles are held by Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, and Lord Malcolm Offord, an Edinburgh financier, who ran the pro-Union No Borders campaign in 2014 during the independence referendum, and donated more than £135,000 to the Tories.

He was made a peer and a minister by Boris Johnson last year.

