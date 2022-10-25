ALISTER Jack has kept his job as Secretary of State for Scotland despite previous criticism of the new Prime Minister for quitting Boris Johnson’s government.
In July, the day after Rishi Sunak resigned as chancellor, questioning the integrity of the then Tory leader, and effectively collapsing the government, Mr Jack told a group of Scottish journalists that he believed loyalty was "an important characteristic in politics.”
Mr Jack never publicly backed any of the candidates in either of the leadership contests.
Shortly after Mr Sunak’s victory, he offered his new party leader his "wholehearted support" and urged the party to unite behind him.
"We are facing very significant challenges at home and abroad, and there is much to be done," he said. "We need to unite and focus on delivering for everyone in our country."
Mr Jack has now held the job for over three years, first being appointed to the post by Mr Johnson.
The Rt Hon Alister Jack MP has been re-appointed Secretary of State for Scotland @ScotSecofState. #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/HFOf5t6UQn— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 25, 2022
In a statement release after the appointment, Mr Jack said:“I am very pleased to have been reappointed as Scottish Secretary.
“We are facing very significant challenges both at home and abroad, and there is much to be done.
“We need to bring stability to our economy and our public finances, deliver long term prosperity for everyone in our country, and continue to sustain and strengthen the Union.
“We will build on our track record of supporting families and businesses in Scotland, and investing millions directly into Scottish communities.
“I very much look forward to working with the Prime Minister to deliver for all parts of the United Kingdom."
There is some speculation that West Aberdeenshire MP Andrew Bowie could take on one of the junior ministerial roles in the Scotland Office.
He was a key supporter of Mr Sunak and ran his leadership campaign in Scotland over the summer.
Currently, the two parliamentary under secretary of state roles are held by Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, and Lord Malcolm Offord, an Edinburgh financier, who ran the pro-Union No Borders campaign in 2014 during the independence referendum, and donated more than £135,000 to the Tories.
He was made a peer and a minister by Boris Johnson last year.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel