RISHI Sunak has pushed the government's Halloween fiscal statement back to November 17 to give him a "little more time" to look at the numbers.

The fiscal statement, which will set out how ministers "will put public finances on a sustainable footing and get debt falling in the medium term," will also be upgraded to a full budget.

The delay will have a knock-on effect on the Scottish Government's emergency budget review.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has already twice postponed what was supposed to be his response to September's mini-budget.

The fiscal statement from new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is supposed to explain how the government plans on fixing the UK's finances after his predecessor's unfunded tax cuts and eye-watering levels of borrowing tanked the economy.

Reports over the weekend, suggest he will have to significantly cut back public spending and curtail investment in infrastructure in a bid to fill a £40bn black hole.

News of the delay came after Mr Sunak held the first meeting of his new Cabinet.

In a statement, Downing Street said: “The Chancellor updated the Cabinet on the timing of the fiscal event. The Prime Minister and the Chancellor agreed that the fiscal event would now take place on 17 November, and would be an Autumn Statement.

“He said it is important to reach the right decisions and there is time for those decisions to be confirmed with Cabinet.

“The Autumn Statement will set out how we will put public finances on a sustainable footing and get debt falling in the medium term and will be accompanied by a full forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.”

Earlier, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told broadcaster that the new Prime Minister may put back the medium-term fiscal plan so he can ensure it “matches his priorities”.

He said the initial date was set with “no expectation of a change of prime minister.”

He told BBC Breakfast: “The Prime Minister and the Chancellor know they need to work quickly on this but they also want to get it right, so we’ll see what happens to that date.”

Mr Cleverly argued that “a short delay, in order to make sure that we get this right, I think that is not necessarily a bad thing at all”.

The minister later told Sky News that manifesto commitments could be ditched in a bid to save cash.

Under his original timetable, Mr Swinney had been due to set out his response to the UK Government's mini-budget by October 7.

He has already made £500m of cuts to the 2022/23 Scottish budget and warned of "hard choices" ahead.

The review, initiated over the summer, aimed to find areas of government spending which could be redirected to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

At the end of September, Mr Swinney - who is covering the maternity leave of Finance Secretary Kate Forbes - then delayed his response.

He unveiled an “expert panel” specifically to scrutinise the implications for Scotland of the mini-budget and was due to report back to Holyrood this week.

However, in the last eleven days, both Mr Kwarteng and the prime minister have been replaced, and most of their economic policies have been junked.

Yesterday, In response to a government-initiated written question, Mr Swinney said the emergency budget review "will be deferred until after the planned fiscal statement from the new UK administration currently scheduled for October 31."