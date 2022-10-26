RISHI Sunak has pushed the government's Halloween fiscal statement back to November 17 to give him a "little more time" to look at the numbers.
The fiscal statement, which will set out how ministers "will put public finances on a sustainable footing and get debt falling in the medium term," will also be upgraded to a full budget.
The delay will have a knock-on effect on the Scottish Government's emergency budget review.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has already twice postponed what was supposed to be his response to September's mini-budget.
The fiscal statement from new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is supposed to explain how the government plans on fixing the UK's finances after his predecessor's unfunded tax cuts and eye-watering levels of borrowing tanked the economy.
Reports over the weekend, suggest he will have to significantly cut back public spending and curtail investment in infrastructure in a bid to fill a £40bn black hole.
News of the delay came after Mr Sunak held the first meeting of his new Cabinet.
In a statement, Downing Street said: “The Chancellor updated the Cabinet on the timing of the fiscal event. The Prime Minister and the Chancellor agreed that the fiscal event would now take place on 17 November, and would be an Autumn Statement.
“He said it is important to reach the right decisions and there is time for those decisions to be confirmed with Cabinet.
“The Autumn Statement will set out how we will put public finances on a sustainable footing and get debt falling in the medium term and will be accompanied by a full forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.”
Earlier, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told broadcaster that the new Prime Minister may put back the medium-term fiscal plan so he can ensure it “matches his priorities”.
He said the initial date was set with “no expectation of a change of prime minister.”
He told BBC Breakfast: “The Prime Minister and the Chancellor know they need to work quickly on this but they also want to get it right, so we’ll see what happens to that date.”
Mr Cleverly argued that “a short delay, in order to make sure that we get this right, I think that is not necessarily a bad thing at all”.
The minister later told Sky News that manifesto commitments could be ditched in a bid to save cash.
Under his original timetable, Mr Swinney had been due to set out his response to the UK Government's mini-budget by October 7.
He has already made £500m of cuts to the 2022/23 Scottish budget and warned of "hard choices" ahead.
The review, initiated over the summer, aimed to find areas of government spending which could be redirected to help with the cost-of-living crisis.
At the end of September, Mr Swinney - who is covering the maternity leave of Finance Secretary Kate Forbes - then delayed his response.
He unveiled an “expert panel” specifically to scrutinise the implications for Scotland of the mini-budget and was due to report back to Holyrood this week.
However, in the last eleven days, both Mr Kwarteng and the prime minister have been replaced, and most of their economic policies have been junked.
Yesterday, In response to a government-initiated written question, Mr Swinney said the emergency budget review "will be deferred until after the planned fiscal statement from the new UK administration currently scheduled for October 31."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel