RISHI Sunak has vowed to work “constructively” with the Scottish Government as he came under pressure for failing to rule out a real-term cut to benefits.

The Prime Minister held a phone call with Nicola Sturgeon last night after Liz Truss failed to speak to the FM during her 49 days in Downing Street.

Speaking at his first Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak stressed the importance of a good relationship with SNP ministers and pointed to the the strength of the Union.

He said: “I was pleased to actually have a call last night with the First Minister of Scotland.

“It was important that I spoke to her on my first day in office.

“I wanted to express my desire to work constructively with the Scottish Government so that we can work together to deliver for the people of Scotland and that is what I plan to do.

“I look forward to working with the Scottish Government on our shared challenges because I believe in a strong United Kingdom.”

But Mr Sunak was put under pressure by the SNP leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford, over the Prime Minister’s claims of ‘compassion’ amid speculation that benefits may not rise in line with inflation as has been previously promised by the Conservatives.

Mr Blackford said: “A winter of uncertainty is coming and next April will see a cliff-edge moment.

“Millions face a double-whammy as the energy price guarantee is cut off while households are hit with austerity 2.0 and a real-terms cut to special security benefits that many rely on to survive.

“If people are actually to trust the new Prime Minister’s words about compassion, will he today reassure people and guarantee that benefits will rise with inflation in his upcoming budget.”

He added: “As chancellor, the Prime Minister slashed Universal Credit…Universal Credit was cut by £20 a week. (He) presided over the worst levels of poverty in north west Europe.

“I hope that he has learned from his mistakes and guarantees that benefits will rise in line with inflation.”

The PM insisted that his “record on this is clear”.

He added: “Through the difficult time that we’ve faced in this country through Covid, I’ve always acted in a way to protect the most vulnerable.

"That’s because it is the right thing to do and those are the values of our compassionate party.

“I can absolutely reassure him and give him that commitment that we will continue to act like that in the weeks ahead.”