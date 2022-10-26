RISHI Sunak's decision to delay the UK Government’s fiscal statement by another two weeks has been branded "unwelcome and unnecessary" by John Swinney.

He warned that the Scottish Government's own budget - due to be delivered on December 15 - could now also be pushed back.

The Deputy First Minister has already twice delayed the separate Emergency Budget Review.

The Treausry's fiscal statement was due to be delivered on Halloween, but this morning, the new Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have moved it back to November 17.

It will set out how ministers "will put public finances on a sustainable footing" after Liz Truss and Kwazi Kwarteng sparked turmoil in the markets with their mini-budget in September.

Reports suggest Mr Hunt will need to significantly cut back public spending and curtail investment in infrastructure in a bid to fill a £40bn black hole.

News of the delay came after Mr Sunak held the first meeting of his new Cabinet.

In a statement, Downing Street said: “The Chancellor updated the Cabinet on the timing of the fiscal event. The Prime Minister and the Chancellor agreed that the fiscal event would now take place on 17 November, and would be an Autumn Statement.

“He said it is important to reach the right decisions and there is time for those decisions to be confirmed with Cabinet.

“The Autumn Statement will set out how we will put public finances on a sustainable footing and get debt falling in the medium term and will be accompanied by a full forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.”

Mr Swinney said the delay could create "more economic uncertainty" at a time when "households, businesses and the wider economy all need as much certainty and stability as possible."

He added: “It risks impacting on the timing of the Scottish Government’s own budget plans as we will now need to wait two and a half weeks longer than previously proposed to see what the effect of UK tax and spending plans will be on devolved budgets.

“Above all, it is essential that the Chancellor heeds warnings not to impose renewed austerity, which would only worsen the extreme pressures already being faced by people and businesses as a result of inflation, rising interest rates and other economic factors.

“The Scottish Parliament will be kept informed regarding the timing of the Emergency Budget Review statement and will be consulted on any potential impact the UK Government’s delay will have on the timing of the 2023-24 Scottish Budget.”

Earlier in the day, the Chancellor insisted the delay was the right move.

He told broadcasters: “I want to confirm that it will demonstrate debt falling over the medium term which is really important for people to understand.

“But it’s also extremely important that that statement is based on the most accurate possible economic forecasts and forecasts of public finances.

“And for that reason, the Prime Minister and I have decided it is prudent to make that statement on November 17 when it will be upgraded to a full autumn statement.”

Mr Hunt said he discussed the move with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Tuesday night, adding he “understands the reasons for doing that and I’ll continue to work very closely with him”.

He added: “The OBR also want to make sure that their forecasts are the most accurate possible and there have been a lot of changes even in the last 48 hours.

“And this is my recommendation to the Prime Minister as the best way to ensure that the decisions that we take, these very, very difficult decisions, are ones that stand the test of time and give us the best chance of giving people security over the mortgages, over their jobs, over the cost-of-living concerns that everyone has.”

Mr Hunt also said he is willing to make “politically embarrassing” choices.

He said: “I’ve demonstrated in the short time that I’ve been Chancellor that I’m willing to take decisions very quickly and I’m willing to make choices that are politically embarrassing if they’re the right thing to do for the country, if they’re in the national interest.

“Now we have a new Prime Minister and the prospect of much longer-term stability for the economy and the country.

“In that context a short two-and-a-half week delay is the best way we will make sure that it is the right decisions we take.”

Under his original timetable, Mr Swinney had been due to set out his response to the UK Government's mini-budget by October 7.

He has already made £500m of cuts to the 2022/23 Scottish budget and warned of "hard choices" ahead.

The review, initiated over the summer, aimed to find areas of government spending which could be redirected to help with the cost-of-living crisis.