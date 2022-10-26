LICENSING of grouse shooting in Scotland has moved a step closer after ministers opened a consultation on new legislation.

The proposed Wildlife Management (Grouse Moor) Bill was welcomed by campaigners, though they said it could have gone further.

Meanwhile, gamekeepers and estates warned it could “hamper what is a world-class rural business sector” and put “much-needed rural employment” at risk.

Plans to bring in licensing comes off the back of a number of high-profile illegal killings and disappearances of raptors.

According to the RSPB’s most recent Birdcrime report, there were 137 known, confirmed incidents of bird of prey persecution in 2020 – the highest in 30 years.

Almost two-thirds were “in connection with land managed for or connected to gamebird shooting.”

The Scottish Government has been under pressure to act for years. In 2017 they commissioned an independent group to look at the environmental impact of grouse moor management.

That report, known as the Werrity Report, called for scheme of licensing for grouse shooting to be introduced if "there is no marked improvement in the ecological sustainability of grouse moor management, as evidenced by the populations of breeding Golden Eagles, Hen Harriers and Peregrines on or within the vicinity of grouse moors being in favourable condition."

Up to 300,000 grouse are shot in Scotland each year. That need for a large number of birds means grouse moors are managed in a way that allows them to thrive.

This includes setting traps to target predators, with other animals destroyed to help artificially boost grouse numbers. It also includes the use of ‘muirburn’ – the practice of burning heather.

Environment minister Mairi McAllan said: “Over a number of years, the Scottish Government has introduced a wide range of measures to tackle wildlife crime, including a poisons amnesty, restrictions on general licences, and, most recently, significant increases in penalties for wildlife crimes.

“Despite these measures, the persecution of raptors persists in Scotland. That is why we commissioned the independent Werritty Review and why we will now move to implement its recommendations in full.

“I recognise that the management of grouse moors for grouse shooting makes an important contribution to the rural economy.

“However, it is clear that grouse moors must be managed in a sustainable and responsible way, ensuring minimal negative impact on other wildlife, and that we cannot tolerate raptor persecution by a destructive minority.”

In a joint statement, the British Association for Shooting and Conservation, Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups, the Scottish Countryside Alliance, the Scottish Gamekeepers’ Association, the Scottish Association for Country Sports and Scottish Land & Estates, described the legislation as “yet another layer of legislation, regulation and bureaucracy.”

They added: “Done wrongly, licensing could put at risk much-needed rural employment, as well as the outstanding conservation work undertaken on a daily basis by moorland managers.

“Licensing grouse shooting is ostensibly aimed at tackling raptor persecution, but it is abundantly clear that over many years a massive amount of progress has been made in dealing with this issue and incidents are at a historic low – progress that has been recognised by the Scottish Government.

“We are also concerned that the licensing of muirburn – the controlled burning of heather – could, done wrongly, infringe upon efforts to combat devastating wildfires and promote carbon capture.

“When all this is taken into consideration, it is difficult to see why licensing is necessary - and that is why our organisations have been opposed from the outset.

“We do, however, acknowledge the political reality that the Scottish Government has the power to license grouse shooting and muirburn. It is vital that these licensing schemes are proportionate, transparent and workable. If a scheme were to be overbearing, it would threaten so much good work."

Max Wiszniewski, the campaign manager for REVIVE, a group or organisations campaigning for grouse moor reform welcomed the consultation but said they were disappointed it did no go further.

“We are pleased the Scottish Government has recognised the need to legislate the way in which Scotland’s grouse moors are managed.

"This is a woefully under-regulated industry which has been left to effectively wreak havoc on our countryside.

“The proposed Bill will address the serious issues which over generations have been allowed to create a circle of destruction around huge areas of our land, managed for grouse which are then shot for entertainment.

“While the REVIVE Coalition welcomes the consultation, we are disappointed the scope of the exercise isn't wider.

"We look forward to working with the government to bring forward a robust, and long overdue piece of legislation which has the potential to address all elements of the circle of destruction surrounding Scotland's grouse moors.”