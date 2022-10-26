DOWNING Street has refused to say if the pensions triple lock will survive in Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement.
Just last week, Liz Truss promised MPs that the guarantee - which ensures the state pension will rise every year by whichever is highest of inflation, earnings growth or 2.5% - would remain in place.
However, with September’s inflation hitting 10.1 per cent, a corresponding hike to pension would be massively expensive.
The Chancellor has a fiscal hole of somewhere between £35bn and £40bn. Many government departments are expecting swingeing cuts in the budget, which has now been put back to November 17.
However, the triple lock was also a key commitment in the Tory party's 2019 manifesto.
When asked about it after Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak’s official spokeswoman told reporters: “That is something that is going to be wrapped up into the fiscal statement, we wouldn’t comment ahead of any fiscal statements or budgets.
“But what I can say is he has shown through his record as chancellor is that he will do what’s right and compassionate for the most vulnerable.”
Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain said pensioners were being subjected to an “endless hokey cokey” from Conservatives over the lock.
She worried that the lack of assurance was “leaving pensioners and struggling families in a desperate limbo”.
The North East Fife MP said: “Rishi Sunak stood on the steps of Downing Street yesterday pledging to rebuild trust and stick to the promises made in the Conservative manifesto.
“But already he’s preparing to tear up his party’s promise on the pensions triple lock, while slashing welfare support for the most vulnerable.
“It shows this Conservative government can’t be trusted and is totally out of touch with people trying to make ends meet.”
SNP’s Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Kirsty Blackman said: "Having been parachuted into Number 10 without a mandate, Rishi Sunak is wasting no time in ripping up his party's own manifesto and betraying millions of pensioners by refusing to commit to the triple lock on pensions or raising benefits in line with inflation.
"The new Prime Minister stood at the despatch box hours earlier and pledged to stand by the Tory manifesto, and now it appears as though he's planning to ditch it - targeting pensioners and some of the most vulnerable in society and ushering in austerity 2.0.
“In 2014, pensioners in Scotland were told the only way they could protect their pensions was to vote No.
"Eight years on and not only is every pension in the country under threat, but under Westminster, UK pensioners already receive one of the lowest pensions in all of North West Europe by comparison with the average wage."
Labour’s shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth hit out at the new Prime Minister. He said: “Rishi Sunak stood on a manifesto in 2019 on a pledge to keep the triple lock. Now he’s threatening that promise to Britain’s retirees.
“With pensioners struggling under the Conservatives cost of living crisis, it’s clear that Rishi Sunak is not on their side.”
