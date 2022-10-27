THE TORIES are demanding a re-think of the Scottish Government’s gender recognition proposals and have called for MSPs to vote with their conscience rather than on party lines.
Holyrood will debate the gender recognition plans in a stage one debate today – with the plans backed by all parties except the Conservatives.
The proposals will modernise the process for trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate – removing the need for a gender dysphoria diagnosis and lowering the age limit from 18 to 16 years old.
Despite fears being raised by vocal campaigners, the plans do not have any impact on single sex spaces as a gender recognition certificate is not needed to enter those locations.
The Holyrood committee initially scrutinising the plans also found they have no impact on the rights of women and girls.
It is thought that all parties except the Tories will whip their MSPs into voting in favour of the party policy.
Some backbench SNP MSPs remain sceptical about the plans, despite being a key party policy.
Scottish Greens equalities spokesperson, Maggie Chapman, said passing the Bill would be “a watershed moment and can put Scotland at the forefront of equality in the UK”.
She added: “Over recent years there has been a huge and cynical campaign of disinformation and prejudice that has been waged against our trans siblings in particular.
“Self-identification is a crucial reform, but it is only one part of the change that is needed. The Scotland that we want to build is an inclusive one that has equality at its heart and gives everyone the opportunity to live, love and thrive.”
Ahead of the debate, Scottish Conservative equalities spokesperson, Rachael Hamilton, has written to Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison to outline her concerns including “devaluing the gender reassignment process” by removing the need for a medical diagnosis.
Ms Hamilton has also called for her opponents to allow MSPs to vote with their conscience, rather than on party lines.
She said: “It is clear that there are compelling and deeply held views on all sides of this debate, but the SNP Government risks doing more harm than good if they get this wrong.
“We must address the concerns that transgender individuals have with the current process, but this cannot come at the expense of putting at risk vulnerable people or protections for women and girls.
“I urge all parties to consider the serious concerns I have set out today and follow our lead in making the Bill a free vote, so that we can scrutinise this legislation with the honesty and good faith it merits.”
