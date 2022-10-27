TORY LEGISLATION to force disgraced MSPs out of office won the backing of two Labour MSPs.

No SNP, Green or Lib Dem MSPs have added their name to Graham Simpson’s Removal from Office Recall Bill.

The new legislation was first mooted after Derek Mackay resigned as finance secretary when it emerged he had contacted a boy teenage over social media - without knowing his age - then bombarded him with over 270 messages.

He called him “cute”, invited him to dinner, and asked for their conversations to stay secret.

The behaviour was described as “predatory” and a textbook example of “grooming”.

Mr Mackay apologised “unreservedly” to the boy. He was suspended by the SNP and a party investigation was launched into his behaviour.

He then disappeared from public life on the eve of the Scottish budget in 2020 and did not return to work at Holyrood after the scandal but continued to draw a full salary of £64,700 while sitting as an independent MSP for over a year.

He was also paid an automatic grant of £11,945 for “loss of ministerial office”, and a further £53,725 “resettlement grant” when he left parliament for good at last year’s elections.

Under Mr Simpson’s proposed new law any MSP who failed to take part in parliamentary proceedings for more than six months without a valid reason would face being kicked out of Holyrood.

Currently, unless they choose to resign, there is little constituents or parties can do to force an MSP out of office.

The Bill also includes proposals to ensure the automatic removal from office of any MSP sentenced to a prison term, regardless of the length of sentence.

Mr Simpson said: “I’m pleased that my MSP Recall Bill has come one step closer to becoming law after gaining cross-party support.

“As things stand, Scottish taxpayers still have to foot the bill for an MSP’s salary and expenses even if they fail to carry out their duties. This common-sense Bill will give the Scottish public the power to remove their representatives for wrongdoing.

“This mechanism exists for both MPs at Westminster and councillors in local authorities – it’s time the Scottish Parliament caught up.

“I will be bringing this Bill to Holyrood for MSPs to debate, and I urge members of all parties to get behind these sensible and much-needed proposals.

“It is vital that we make this Bill law and ensure that Scottish taxpayers are never again left paying for an empty seat in Holyrood.”