TORY LEGISLATION to force disgraced MSPs out of office won the backing of two Labour MSPs.
No SNP, Green or Lib Dem MSPs have added their name to Graham Simpson’s Removal from Office Recall Bill.
The new legislation was first mooted after Derek Mackay resigned as finance secretary when it emerged he had contacted a boy teenage over social media - without knowing his age - then bombarded him with over 270 messages.
He called him “cute”, invited him to dinner, and asked for their conversations to stay secret.
The behaviour was described as “predatory” and a textbook example of “grooming”.
Mr Mackay apologised “unreservedly” to the boy. He was suspended by the SNP and a party investigation was launched into his behaviour.
He then disappeared from public life on the eve of the Scottish budget in 2020 and did not return to work at Holyrood after the scandal but continued to draw a full salary of £64,700 while sitting as an independent MSP for over a year.
He was also paid an automatic grant of £11,945 for “loss of ministerial office”, and a further £53,725 “resettlement grant” when he left parliament for good at last year’s elections.
Under Mr Simpson’s proposed new law any MSP who failed to take part in parliamentary proceedings for more than six months without a valid reason would face being kicked out of Holyrood.
Currently, unless they choose to resign, there is little constituents or parties can do to force an MSP out of office.
The Bill also includes proposals to ensure the automatic removal from office of any MSP sentenced to a prison term, regardless of the length of sentence.
Mr Simpson said: “I’m pleased that my MSP Recall Bill has come one step closer to becoming law after gaining cross-party support.
“As things stand, Scottish taxpayers still have to foot the bill for an MSP’s salary and expenses even if they fail to carry out their duties. This common-sense Bill will give the Scottish public the power to remove their representatives for wrongdoing.
“This mechanism exists for both MPs at Westminster and councillors in local authorities – it’s time the Scottish Parliament caught up.
“I will be bringing this Bill to Holyrood for MSPs to debate, and I urge members of all parties to get behind these sensible and much-needed proposals.
“It is vital that we make this Bill law and ensure that Scottish taxpayers are never again left paying for an empty seat in Holyrood.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel