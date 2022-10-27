PRIME Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend COP27, Downing Street has confirmed.

No 10 has denied this means that climate change is no longer a government priority.

Liz Truss had been expected to attend the climate conference in Egypt early next month, but when asked if the new Tory leader would attend, his spokeswoman said he would need to concentrate on the November 17 fiscal statement.

She said: “It is a recognition of other pressing domestic commitments, not least preparations for the Autumn Budget.”

She said: “We remain committed to net zero and to leading international and domestic action to tackle climate change. The UK is forging ahead of many other countries on net zero.

“We will obviously continue to work closely with Egypt as the hosts of Cop27 and to make sure that all countries are making progress on the historic commitments they made at the Glasgow climate pact.”

The spokeswoman said the UK will be represented by "other senior ministers, as well as the COP26 president Alok Sharma."

"They will be working to ensure that countries continue to make progress on the groundbreaking commitments made at COP26 in Glasgow,” she added.

Mr Sunak attended the COP26 summit in Glasgow where, as Chancellor, he pledged to make the UK the green finance centre of the world.

On Wednesday, the UN's Secretary General António Guterres warned countries against putting "climate change on the back burner."

He said. "If we are not able to reverse the present trend, we will be doomed."

"Bring back climate change to the centre of the international debate," he urged.

He said he would like to see have seen both Mr Sunak and The King attending the conference.

Although Ms Truss was heading to the summit, she reportedly told the monarch to stay away.

The Palace said advice had been sought by the King and given by Ms Truss.

"With mutual friendship and respect there was agreement that the King would not attend," the Palace stated.