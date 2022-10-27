DAVID Duguid has been sacked as a junior minister in the Scotland Office, little more than a month after he was appointed to the job by Liz Truss.

It is the second time the Banff and Buchan MP has left Dover House.

He previously served as a minister for 15 months between 2020 and 2021 but was moved on to become Boris Johnson’s fisheries envoy.

That allowed the then Prime Minister to bring in Tory donor Malcolm Offord.

The Edinburgh-based financier was given a peerage and has been a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State ever since.

Mr Duguid - who backed Liz Truss in the leadership race - was then brought back to Dover House in September.

There is speculation that he has now been cleared out to make way for his North East colleague Andrew Bowie.

The West Aberdeenshire MP was a prominent supporter of Rishi Sunak in both of this year’s leadership contests.

Reports earlier this week suggested he would be given a junior post as a sort of apprenticeship before taking on the main Scottish Secretary job.

That post is currently held by Alister Jack. He was reappointed by Mr Sunak on Tuesday.

Mr Bowie has previously served as the Tory party vice chair and was the Parliamentary Private Secretary to former Prime Minister Theresa May.