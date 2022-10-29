An SNP MSP has called for the Chancellor to follow the Irish government and scrap VAT on defibrillators.
The call from Jenni Minto comes after the Republic of Ireland’s minister for finance announced as part of his budget plans last month that the equipment will be exempt from VAT from the start of next year.
The move was backed by the Irish Heart Foundation, who said the increased accessibility to such equipment would help to save lives.
Ms Minto, the MSP for Argyll and Bute, has been campaigning for the tax to be scrapped in the UK.
Defibrillators, which are used to restart the hearts of people in cardiac arrest, are currently subject to a 20% tax.
Although the VAT does not apply to local authorities and charities who purchase defibrillators, Scottish ministers have expressed concern that the cost could deter individuals, businesses or community groups from buying the potentially life-saving equipment.
Earlier this year, following a debate on the matter led by Ms Minto in the Scottish Parliament, former chancellor Rishi Sunak received a letter from Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and public health minister Maree Todd calling for him remove VAT from all defibrillator purchases.
The pair said in the letter that the health benefits of having more defibrillators available “vastly outweighs” any loss of tax revenue.
Ms Minto has called on current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to take similar action to the Irish government, warning him that he “cannot put a price on life”.
She said: “Jeremy Hunt cannot put a price on life. Defibrillators are a vital piece of equipment and are literally the difference between life and death.
“Scrapping the VAT on defibs make it cheaper for businesses and charities who are not already exempt to purchase one, which will be vital for anyone nearby who suffers a cardiac arrest.
“Every second counts when someone suffers a cardiac arrest so making defibs cheaper will allow a more effective defibrillator network to be built and increase the chances of someone surviving.
“I am delighted that my campaign to have VAT on defibs scrapped has already been backed by the Scottish Government and I hope Jeremy Hunt listens to the calls and scraps the tax to help save lives.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here