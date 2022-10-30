PRESSURE is mounting on Rishi Sunak over appointing Suella Braverman to his government as a former Tory Chancellor raised his concerns.

Philip Hammond said the Prime Minister needs to be “very careful” about the signals his government is “sending about the ministerial code” given that Ms Braverman is in a Cabinet post after she stepped down after breaching it.

Lord Hammond also expressed concern about the Home Secretary’s policy position on migration, which he said needs to be more relaxed to boost growth.

Asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme whether he thinks it is right that Ms Braverman is still Home Secretary, Lord Hammond said: “I understand why the Prime Minister wanted to bring her back. I think he does need to be very careful about the signals it’s sending about the ministerial code.

“I’m actually more interested about what it says about internal Tory party politics and the difficult decisions, because one of the difficult decisions to get economic growth is to have a more relaxed approach to migration for work.”

Asked whether he is happy she is still in office, he replied: “I’m concerned about her policy position on this issue.”

Earlier in the programme Michael Gove said Ms Braverman is “absolutely” a politician of integrity as he defended Mr Sunak for reappointing her amid continuing concerns over her conduct.

The Levelling Up Secretary's comments came as Ms Braverman was today accused of failing to act on legal advice that the government was illegally detaining thousands of asylum seekers.

The Home Secretary received advice at least three weeks ago warning that migrants were being detained for unlawfully long periods at the Manston asylum processing centre in Ramsgate, Kent, the Sunday Times is reporting.

According to five sources, Braverman, 42, was also told that the legal breach needed to be resolved urgently by rehousing the asylum seekers in alternative accommodation.

Asylum seekers are meant to be in Manston, a short-term holding facility, for no more than 24 hours while they undergo checks before being moved into immigration detention centres or asylum accommodation.

But of the 2,600 migrants at the site — which was designed to hold a maximum of 1,600 — some, including families, have been held there for up to four weeks.

The majority are believed to have arrived on the south coast after crossing the Channel in small boats in recent weeks.

The centre is now dealing with outbreaks of diphtheria and scabies, with staff at the site also reporting outbreaks of violence as tensions have mounted over the overcrowded conditions.

David Neal, the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration, told MPs on the home affairs select committee he was left shocked by the “wretched conditions” migrants were being kept in after he visited the centre.

In claims fiercely disputed by the Home Secretary, it is alleged that after receiving legal advice about Manston, she refused to solve the problem by securing new hotels for the asylum seekers to be transferred to.

Enver Solomon, the chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the problems experienced at Manston formed part of wider failure to prepare for another record year of migrant crossings.

So far this year more than 38,000 have crossed the Channel. There is also a mounting backlog of 100,000 asylum claims, with the average case now taking 480 days to process.

The Home Secretary - who clashed with Liz Truss over plans to relax immigration rules - was sacked by the former PM for a breach of the ministerial code after she emailed backbench colleague Sir John Hayes, a draft ministerial statement detailing the policy.

However, she also accidentally sent it to a member of another Tory MP who shares his name. The email was reported to the chief whip, who went straight to No 10.