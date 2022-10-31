TWO thirds of Scots trust Nicola Sturgeon's government to work in the country's best interests, a new study has found.

The Scottish social attitudes survey for 2021/22 has found that 66 per cent of people in Scotland trust the Scottish Government, compared to 22% who trust the UK Government to do the right thing.

Trust in the Scottish Govenrment has increased by 5% since 2019, after Ms Sturgeon's administation was in charge of the country's response to the pandemic.

Nine in ten (90%) of those who held a positive view of how Scotland handled the pandemic trusted the Scottish Government to work in Scotland’s best interests "just about always/most of the time", compared with 35% of those who viewed Scotland’s pandemic performance negatively.

In comparison, 11% of those who held a positive view of how Scotland had handled the pandemic trusted the UK Government this much, while 37% of those who held a negative view of Scotland’s pandemic performance did so.

According to the weighted survey of 1,130 Scots aged 16 and older, education has overtaken the economy as people's biggest priority for the Scottish Government to focus on, while reducing inequality has also pipped the economy.

People in Scotland are more likely to trust the SNP Government (48%) and their local council (31%) to make fair decisions than the UK Government (15%).

The research found that 59% of Scots now believe the Scottish Government have more influence over how Scotland is run, compared to just 40% in 2019.

Three-quarters (75%) of people in Scotland believe the Scottish Government ought to have the most influence over the way Scotland is run, compared with 14% who thought the UK Government should.

In 2019, 43% of Scots believed the UK Government almost never worked in Scotland's best interests, but this has increased slightly to 46%, according to the new findings.

Only 11% of Scots believe the Scottish Government almost never work in the country's best interests.

The report states: "People in Scotland generally had more trust in the Scottish Government to work in Scotland’s best interests than they had in the government at Westminster."

According to the study, the majority of people in Scotland, 64%, believe the Scottish Parliament is giving Scotland a stronger voice in the UK, with only 7% thinking it was giving Scotland a weaker voice.

21 per cent of Scots think improving education should be the Scottish Government's top priority, with 19% believing it should be reducing inequality and 18% believe the main focus should be on the economy.