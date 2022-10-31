Tax revenues from North Sea oil and gas have increased to almost £8 billion in the first nine months of 2022, according to research.
Figures from the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce show the government’s tax take has increased nearly seven-fold from the same period last year.
A windfall tax for the energy sector was introduced in May, which brought in a 25 per cent surcharge on extraordinary profits from energy companies.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is understood to be considering raising this further in order to improve the UK’s fiscal position.
The chamber of commerce analysed tax receipt data from between January and September this year, finding that offshore companies paid £7.9 billion in tax.
This would be a 692% increase on the same period in 2021.
Ryan Crighton, policy director at the chamber of commerce, said: “North Sea companies are contributing enormously to the financial help being offered to businesses and families, while at the same time working tirelessly to increase the UK’s domestic energy production to keep the lights on this winter.
“The suggestion that their reward for this should be a second windfall tax is, frankly, outrageous.
“The case for a windfall tax on excess profits in the energy sector was always that the extra revenue wasn’t planned for and was a consequence of the war in Ukraine.
“However, that same conflict has sent inflation soaring in the UK, which in turn has driven up interest rates and therefore the cost of our mortgages.
“So, you could make the exact same case for a windfall on bank profits.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel