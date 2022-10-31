SUELLA Braverman has admitted to transferring government documents from her secure official email to her personal email account six times.

The confession from the Home Secretary - in a letter to the chair of the Home Affairs select committee - will add to the pressure on Rishi Sunak over her reappointment to the role.

He reinstalled her as the head of the Home Office just six days after she was sacked by Liz Truss for sending confidential documents about new government immigration reforms from a personal email account to a backbench Tory colleague.

Ms Braverman was only caught out as she had meant to send copy in Sir John's wife - who is also his secretary - but accidentally forwarded the paper on to the staff member of an aide to Conservative MP Andrew Percy.

Mr Percy then raised the alarm with the chief whip.

Ms Barverman initially claimed she had notified officials "rapidly", but over the weekend it emerged that she had initially told Mr Percy's assistant to delete and ignore the email.

In the letter to Dame Diana Johnson, the Labour MP who chairs the home affairs committee, the Home Secretary says that she wants to provide a "detailed account" to combat the "level of speculation about the sequence of events that led to my resignation, including several inaccuracies."

She reveals that she sent the email at 7.25 on19 October.

At 8.34, Mr Percy’s staff member replied to say: “This has been sent to me in error.”

Ms Braverman tells the MPs she did not then check her emails again until 10.02, when she asked for it to be deleted and ignored.

The Home Secretary says she was then in meetings at the Home Office to discuss “priorities and improving delivery of our objectives” before meeting two constituents in the Commons.

Mr Percy had emailed the minister at 11.33, telling her: "Suella I am really not sure that government documents should be being shared with members of your former campaign team via gmail.

"Can you tell me what the Ministerial Code says on this and what the processes are in the Home Office for the sharing of sensitive government documents via gmail.

"Simply asking my team to delete this email and ignore it is not an acceptable response to what appears, on the face of it, to be a potentially serious breach of security.

"I am considering a point of order on this issue and have raised it with the Chief Whip.

"I hope an explanation will be forthcoming. You are nominally in charge of the security of this nation, we have received many warnings even as lowly backbenchers about cyber security."

It was only at noon, after she bumped into Mr Percy and the Chief Whip in the Commons, that she then told her private secretary about the mistake.

Ms Braverman says she acknowledges “that I made an error of judgement in emailing the draft [Written Ministerial Statement] on my personal email to Sir John and I am sorry that I did.”

She added: "I acknowledged then and continue to acknowledge that my mistake on 19th October constituted a breach of the Ministerial Code in two ways – a breach of the process of collective agreement by sharing a Cabinet Sub-Committee paper with a backbench MP (paragraph 2.3); and a breach of Government security guidelines by using my personal IT for Government business (paragraph 2.14) where it was not reasonably necessary.

"And that is why I took responsibility and resigned."

The Home Secretary then met with the Prime Minister at 2.45pm and resigned “shortly thereafter.”

Ms Braverman tells the committee: “Following my referral and subsequent resignation, the Home Office conducted a review of my use of personal email and verified the above sequence of events.

“The review also identified that within the period between 6th September and 19th October, I had sent official documents from my government email to my personal email address on six occasions.

“The review confirmed that all of these occasions occurred in circumstances when I was conducting Home Office meetings virtually or related to public lines to take in interviews.

“Some of these meetings had been hastily arranged in response to urgent operational matters relating to Home Office priorities.

“The review also confirmed that on no other occasions had my special adviser emailed my personal account in relation to official business.”

Though, Ms Braverman says that none of the documents she shared were “classified as secret or top secret," nor did the document sent to Sir John contain "market-sensitive" material.

Ms Braverman is due to make a Commons statement this afternoon, on both the circumstances surrounding her sacking and the deteriorating situation at Manston asylum processing centre.

The SNP's Home Affairs spokesperson Stuart McDonald said the minister's position was now "completely untenable."

"This whole fiasco of Suella Braverman’s sacking and immediate reappointment to the Home Office just shows that chaos and confusion has not ended with Johnson and Truss, and instead is something endemic within the Westminster political system," he said.