SUELLA Braverman has rejected claims she knowingly broke the law by blocking new hotel accommodation for migrants resulting in overcrowding.

The under-fire minister, who was reappointed by Rishi Sunak to lead the Home Office last week, just six days after she was sacked by Liz Truss, went on the attack, criticising her predecessors and the opposition.

She said the system was “broken" and claimed the UK was facing an "invasion" of migrants.

Ms Braverman told the Commons: “Let’s be clear about what is really going on here: the British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our southern coast and which party is not.

“Some 40,000 people have arrived on the south coast this year alone. Many of them facilitated by criminal gangs, some of them actual members of criminal gangs.

“So let’s stop pretending that they are all refugees in distress. The whole country knows that is not true. It’s only the honourable members opposite who pretend otherwise.

“We need to be straight with the public. The system is broken. Illegal migration is out of control and too many people are interested in playing political parlour games, covering up the truth than solving the problem.”

Migrants sent to Manston are meant to be processed and moved on within 24 hours.

It has the capacity to deal with 1,600 people, but on Sunday night, 4,000 were being housed there.

Some, including families with children, have been there for four weeks.

There are reports of people contracting diseases like diphtheria, scabies and MSRA. Staff have also recorded outbreaks of violence as tensions mount due to the overcrowding.

The overcrowding is in part because 700 people were moved there after a man from High Wycombe threw three incendiary devices at a migrant processing centre in Dover, causing a fire.

But the minister has also been accused of deliberately ignoring legal advice to transfer people from the site to hotels.

She insisted she was seeking “alternative sites” but it “takes time”.

Labour's shadow Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper asked the minister to confirm "she turned down contingency plans that she was offered that would have reduced overcrowding, as the reports say?”

Ms Cooper said the Home Secretary also has legal obligations under 1999 legislation and 2018 regulations, asking: “Can she confirm she was advised repeatedly that she was breaking the law by failing to agree to these plans?

“One of these meetings on Manston was on October 19. Can she confirm she refused these proposals on that date – it was the same day she broke sections 2.3 and sections 1.4 of the Ministerial Code.

“So can she confirm whether she in fact breached the Ministerial Code, which provides for ministers abiding by the law, three times in a single day and how is anyone supposed to have confidence in her as Home Secretary with these serious issues?”

Ms Braverman told MPs: “When we face so many arrivals so quickly, it is practically impossible to procure over 1,000 beds at short notice.

"Consequently, we have recently expanded the site and are working tirelessly to improve facilities.”

She added: “I have never ignored legal advice — as a former attorney-general I know the importance of taking this into account.

“At every point, I have worked hard to find alternative accommodation to relieve the pressure at Manston.

"What I have refused to do is to prematurely release thousands of people into local communities without having anywhere for them to stay.

"That’s not just the wrong thing to do, that would be the worst thing to do. For the local community in Kent. And for the safety of those under our care.”

SNP home affairs spokesman Stuart McDonald said the responsibility for the "disaster and dysfunction at Manston and the unlawful detention conditions there lies squarely with the Home Secretary herself and her predecessors.”

He added: “She and they knew what was happening including the numbers arriving and she was provided with advice that by all accounts she did not act on. Now she’s very carefully said that she did not block hotel use, but did she at any point avoid supporting new procurement?”

Mr McDonald also raised the minister's security breach where she sent an email from a government email to her personal email and then forwarded it on to a backbench colleague.

He asked: “How can one so-called misjudgement last week be a resignation offence and yet she can stay this week after admitting six of the very same misjudgement?

"Her return so quickly after an admitted ministerial code breach is a farce, it reflects poorly on her and poorly on the Prime Minister, both should think again so that someone else can get on with the real work.”

The Home Secretary replied: “I’ve apologised, I’ve taken responsibility and that’s why I resigned.

“I hope the House will see that I’m willing to apologise without hesitation for what I’ve done and any mistakes that I’ve made, but what I will not do, under any circumstances, is apologise for things that I haven’t done.

“It’s been said that I sent a top secret document, that’s wrong. It’s been said that I sent a document about cyber security, that’s wrong. It’s been said that I sent a document about the intelligence agencies that would compromise national security, that’s wrong. Wrong, wrong.

“What is wrong – and worrying is that without compunction these assertions have been repeated as facts by politicians and journalists and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to clarify the record today.”