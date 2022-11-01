FORMER Tory health secretary Matt Hancock has joined the cast of the 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The MP’s decision to head to the jungle has infuriated colleagues as parliament will still be sitting for much of the show’s run.

Shortly after news of his imminent appearance on the Ant and Dec fronted survival show was revealed in today’s Sun, the Tories suspended him from the party.

Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect."

Andy Drummond, the deputy chairman of the MP's West Suffolk Conservative Association, told the PA: "I'm looking forward to him eating a kangaroo's penis. Quote me. You can quote me on that."

However, an ally of the ex-minister claimed his appearance was about engaging with the politically disengaged.

They said: “There are many ways to do the job of being an MP.

“Whether he’s in camp for one-day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are.

“Where better to show the human side of those who make these decisions than with the most watched programme on TV?

“Politicians like Matt must go to where the people are – particularly those who are politically disengaged.

“Matt’s of the view that we must embrace popular culture. Rather than looking down on reality TV, we should see it for what it is – a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations.”

Details of his appearance come a day after he ended his campaign to be the next chair of the Treasury selected committee and follow reports that he had been passed over for a ministerial post by Rishi Sunak.

Last week footage of Mr Hancock seemingly being snubbed by the new Prime Minister as he met with supporters went viral.

Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak has been met by applause as he arrived at Conservative Party HQ in Westminster.



Latest here: https://t.co/cT5y2u4YZO



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/hNUyHKyXUv — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 24, 2022

He is not the first politician to take part in the programme, his former cabinet colleague Nadine Dorries was on the show in 2013. She was briefly suspended by the Tories over the decision.

Kezia Dugdale took part in 2017, shortly after her time as leader of Scottish Labour came to an end, though while she was still an MSP.

She was forced to drink a milkshake of ostrich and pig anuses and crawled through fish guts in a tank labelled Sickola Sturgeon.

Other contestants lined up for this year’s show include comedian Seann Walsh and singer Boy George.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Matt is a sensational signing for the show as producers love a star with a story to tell – and they always hope they’ll spill the beans round the campfire.

“He’s the latest in a long line of figures from the political sphere, including MP Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and MP Lembit Opik.

“There’s been a question mark over who the 12th campmate would be, partly because negotiations over Matt going in were so top secret. It seems Matt was a last-minute signing.”

Mr Hancock was forced to resign as health secretary last year after the Sun published pictures of him breaching his own social distancing guidance by kissing colleague, Gina Coladangelo, inside the Department of Health.

The SNP's Pete Wishart said: "It speaks volumes that Matt Hancock would rather be stranded in a remote jungle eating kangaroo testicles than spend a moment longer on the Tory benches at Westminster, as Rishi Sunak's government lurches from one crisis to another."

Labour's shadow health minister, Andrew Gwynne said: "To be fair to Matt Hancock, I'd sooner eat wallaby anus than be a Tory MP too."