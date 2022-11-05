Mary Lou McDonald: A Republican Riddle

Shane Ross

Atlantic Books priced £16.99

Review by Neil Mackay

THE new biography of Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald is already causing ructions in Ireland. McDonald’s husband is reportedly threatening to sue the author, Shane Ross - an Irish journalist and politician - over uncomfortable questions posed about the purchase of a luxury family home.

Sinn Fein likes to control the message - as illustrated by McDonald refusing to cooperate with Ross, even though the pair had a relatively friendly relationship when they worked together on an important committee in the Dail, the Irish Parliament. Evidently, those days are over.

No wonder. The woman who emerges here is a troubling character - at best a shapeshifter. What is she? A nice middle class woman or an apologist for terror? As the subtitle of the book says, McDonald is a “republican riddle”. And maybe that’s the point. If voters are unable to pin her down, McDonald can weave her way through the Irish electorate to power.

It’s important people understand McDonald. She could well be Ireland’s next Taoiseach (Prime Minister). With Sinn Fein’s deputy leader, Michelle O’Neill, already Northern Ireland’s First Minister-in-waiting, if McDonald took the Dail, Sinn Fein would control the entire island. It would be an historic moment: a transformation from pariah to power. And McDonald is central to that transformation - she’s a symbol of Sinn Fein’s metamorphosis.

McDonald is ‘clean’ - she wasn’t in the IRA. She’s a professional politician - not ‘army’, as Sinn Fein’s old guard like Martin McGuinness are termed.

McDonald seldom speaks of her somewhat roguish dad, and appears to need father figures. She portrays her mother as saintly, and can call on a strong republican pedigree given her great uncle, who fought the Black and Tans during the Irish War of Independence, was executed.

She wasn’t exactly ‘to the manor born’, but was a privately educated schoolgirl who claims her Republican road to Damascus moment was down to the death of Bobby Sands during the Hunger Strikes. As a young woman, though, she appears to have been relatively uninterested in politics. More keen on her boyfriend - now husband - and perpetual student life.

McDonald initially joined the mainstream Fianna Fáil - the party of Albert Reynolds, Bertie Ahern and current Taoiseach Micheál Martin - something she now plays down to a republican audience. Yet she quickly shifted to Sinn Fein, while it was still relatively untouchable. McDonald became something of a ‘project’ for Gerry Adams. Her lily-white credentials offered Sinn Fein respectability and Adams offered her advancement.

Once she was in, though, McDonald went deep. She spoke at a commemoration for Sean Russell, an IRA leader who collaborated with the Nazis. Brian Keenan, once on the IRA’s army council, was at her side. As reward, she was quickly moved up the party ranks by Adams, meeting early with Tony Blair - alongside McGuinness - as a senior Sinn Fein delegate.

She became a European Parliament MEP - sitting with Sinn Fein in a block of weird communist cranks. Sinn Fein paved the way for her election to the Dail, moving anyone in the party out of her way if necessary. McDonald has a luxury home even though Sinn Fein claims all elected members receive “the average industrial wage”. Ross says she’s the 29th richest person in Ireland.

So much in the book leaves the reader queasy, not least McDonald’s cameo in the ghastly story of Adams and the scandal around his brother, convicted of raping his own daughter. However, there’s moments when Ross shows that McDonald was a force for good in the Dail - especially in holding public figures accountable for abusing privilege and power.

Yet, she’s a rabble rouser - a theatrical populist. As Ross points out, McDonald and Nigel Farage “actually appeared together … both calling for a No vote against the EU Fiscal Treaty”. McDonald was once ordered to leave the Dail due to her behaviour but refused, painting herself as both victim and heroine.

Still, she’s no qualms carrying the coffins of brutal men like Joe Cahill, a former IRA commander who was sentenced to death for his part in the murder of a police officer during the Second World War. The sentence was commuted after America and the Vatican intervened.

McDonald is smeared in so much IRA filth throughout this book. As Ross says: she “defended Adams’s corner on the execution” of a young mother by the IRA; she took “the Adams line” over a woman raped by an IRA member ; she “refused to countenance” the case of a family who’s son was beaten to death by the IRA; she was “passive and silent in the face of the foul deeds of Gerry Adams’s pal Slab Murphy … lamely following her leader in calling the former IRA chief a good republican”; and she “opted to insult the memory of ten dead innocent victims” by giving a “fool’s pardon” to a prominent republican activist turned Sinn Fein politician who mocked a mass murder. Victims groups accuse her of commemorating ‘serial killers’.

McDonald’s greatest asset is her ability to shape shift depending on her audience. If it’s middle class Dublin, then she’s a social justice warrior. If she’s in the north meeting the old hardliners, she’ll sit at podiums bearing crossed rifle posters. Her brilliance has been her ability to synthesise those two constituencies. Perhaps the most telling moment in Sinn Fein’s transformation came when McDonald carried McGuinness’s coffin. A female politician, with no criminal, violent history, literally burying the macho military past.

She’s exploited Ireland’s political exhaustion over the dominant two-party stitch up, and positioned herself as a radical change-maker, backing the legalisation of abortion. As we know, the 21st century is made for such disruptors. And the young are starting to forget what her party once represented.

Now she’s in full control of Sinn Fein, after Adams’s retirement, the matter remains: will a woman like her really put away the ugliness of the past once in power, or is she just hiding the truth of what and who she really is? Certainly, she won’t ease any unionist fears. And what would the effect of Sinn Fein in power, in both the north and south of Ireland, be on Scotland? Would it reshape the independence debate?

As Ross says in closing, the big question isn’t whether McDonald will one day be Taoiseach - she will - but whether she’ll be the woman who unites Ireland.