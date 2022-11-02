RISHI Sunak was told Scottish people were being held “hostage in a territorial British colony” during today’s Prime Minister’s Questions.
Neale Hanvey, the Alba MP for Kirkcaldy, accused the new Tory leader of “hostility to Scotland’s democracy.”
His question was met with groans in the Commons as well as laughter from Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.
One SNP MP described it as "grossly insulting" to "those that have experienced real colonialism."
Mr Hanvey, who defected from the SNP to Alex Salmond’s fledgling party last year, told Mr Sunak that “Scotland's energy resources… feed corporate profits and keep His Majesty's Treasury pumped full of cash to the tune of £8bn in the last nine months alone.”
He added: “In return, candidates in the summer Tory leadership contest tried to outdo each other in their content and hostility to Scotland's democracy.
“So without falling back on the, 'you've had your vote trope' can the Prime Minister tell me, is Scotland in a voluntary and respectful union of equals as claimed in 2014? Or are we hostages in a territorial British colony?“
Mr Sunak replied: “What people across Scotland rightly want to see is both their governments working constructively together to improve their lives. That's what we will do on this side of the house.
“And part of that is actually supporting Scottish energy producers which, he is right, have a vital role to play in enabling our transition to net zero and improving our energy security. And those Scottish companies will have our full support."
Tweeting after the Commons session, the SNP MP Pete Wishart tweeted: "Imagine going round the doors trying to convince the Scottish people that they live in a ‘colony’.
"As well as grossly insulting those that have experienced real colonialism you would be laughed down the street. This sort of rubbish does not help our cause."
Imagine going round the doors trying to convince the Scottish people that they live in a ‘colony’. As well as grossly insulting those that have experienced real colonialism you would be laughed down the street. This sort of rubbish does not help our cause. https://t.co/iJ8G9arSC8— Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) November 2, 2022
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel