ELENA Whitham is to replace Ash Regan as the Scottish Government's Minister for Community Safety.

It is a rapid promotion for the former Women’s Aid worker and East Ayrshire councillor who only entered Holyrood last year.

The vacancy came about after Ms Regan quit so she could defy the SNP's whip on the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

In a statement welcoming the MSP for Carrick, Cumnock & Doon Valley to the job, the First Minister said: “I would like to thank Ash Regan for her ministerial contribution to the Scottish Government, most notably in leading new legislation to control the sale and use of fireworks and tackling inequality in the justice system.

“I’m pleased to appoint Elena to her first ministerial position, which has cross-cutting responsibilities across Scotland’s fire service, our justice system, and the prevention of violence against women and girls.

“I’m confident Elena’s professional and personal experience will stand her in good stead for this role and I look forward to working with her to improve the safety of communities across the country.”