TORY MP Andrew Bridgen could be suspended from the Commons over a “very cavalier” attitude to strict lobby rules.

The Standards Committee advised a suspension of two days for three breaches of the MPs’ code of conduct, including failing to declare a relevant interest in emails to ministers.

However, they said he should also face another three day suspension for an “unacceptable attack upon the integrity” of standards commissioner Kathryn Stone.

In an email, Mr Bridgen suggested her investigation into his lobbying breach was influenced because she was angling for a peerage from Boris Johnson.

The MP - who had criticised the former prime minister during his time in office - wrote: “I was distressed to hear on a number of occasions an unsubstantiated rumour that your contract as Parliamentary Standards Commissioner is due to end in the coming months and that there are advanced plans to offer you a peerage, potentially as soon as the Prime Minister’s resignation honours list.

“There is also some suggestion amongst colleagues that those plans are dependent upon arriving at the ‘right’ outcomes when conducting parliamentary standards investigations.

“Clearly my own travails with Number 10 and the former PM have been well documented and obviously a small part of me is naturally concerned to hear such rumours.

“More importantly however you are rightfully renowned for your integrity and decency and no doubt such rumours are only designed to harm your reputation.”

The Standards Committee said Mr Bridgen’s email “appears to be an attempt to place wholly inappropriate pressure on the commissioner” which is “completely unacceptable behaviour”.

In their report, the committee said Mr Bridgen should have told ministers and officials he received a donation and a funded visit to Ghana from the Cheshire-based firm Mere Plantations and had a £12,000 contract to be an adviser.

But he was found to have committed a “significant litany of errors” by failing to do so in eight emails to ministers, and in five meetings with ministers or public officials.

Mr Bridgen said he is “extremely disappointed” with the recommendations.