THIRTY per cent of pupils who queried their exam results saw their marks go up, according to new figures from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).
Of the 58,035 grades appealed in 2022, 17,300 were successful.
This year saw school kids head back to the exam hall for the first time since before the pandemic.
But there were still questions over the fairness of the tests, with last winter's Omicron variant sparking widespread absences.
SQA bosses revealed in February that, in recognition of ongoing disruption linked to the pandemic, they were prepared to be “generous” when setting grade boundaries - the minimum marks needed to get an A, B, C or D.
They also said the expectation was that overall outcomes in 2022 would “represent an intermediary position” between 2019 – the last year a conventional diet took place prior to Covid – and 2021, when Higher and Advanced Higher A passes soared by nearly 20 per cent.
Fiona Robertson, SQA’s Chief Executive and Scotland’s Chief Examining Officer, said: "This is the first year that exams have taken place since 2019, but 2022 did not mark a return to normal. It was right that SQA and the wider education community put in place a wide-ranging package of support for learners.
"The final part of this package, the Appeals 2022 service, enabled those learners who didn’t perform to their best on the day to have other assessments gathered throughout the year assessed by experienced subject leaders - teachers and lecturers who work with us throughout the year in creating assessments and supporting markers.
"They had no knowledge of learners’ exam grades or estimates and assessed the evidence provided by schools and colleges against national standards, and the process was robust, credible and fair.
"When combined with the results in August, this year’s appeals outcomes reflect the strong set of results Scotland’s learners have achieved overall.
"Learners have shown incredible resilience and commitment, and everyone in Scotland’s education community has worked hard to support their efforts.
"I would encourage those learners who didn’t receive the appeals outcomes they hoped for this year to talk to their teacher or lecturer about their next steps in learning."
The SQA also published an analysis of the relationship between estimates from teachers and lecturers and the actual results awarded. In 2022, 81% of entries had the same grade or higher than predicted
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here