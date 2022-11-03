NICOLA Sturgeon has been put under pressure to sign Scotland up to an alliance phasing out the use of oil and gas by her partner in government.

The Scottish Greens are calling on the SNP Government to become a full member of the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance after failing to do so at COP26 in Glasgow.

Founded by Denmark and Costa Rica, the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance was launched at the Glasgow climate summit last year.

The coalition, which includes France, Ireland and Wales, will seek a managed phase-out of oil and gas production to align with Paris Agreement climate goals but none of the members have a substantial production of oil and gas.

If Scotland does join the coalition, it would be the first nation to do so that heavily relies on oil and gas for its energy mix.

The Scottish Greens, who are in partnership with the SNP at Holyrood, have called for the Scottish Government to become a full member of the alliance.

The First Minister said that her administration will “continue to engage constructively with” the coalition, but has stopped short of committing to become a full member.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Greens environment and climate spokesperson, Mark Ruskell, said: “COP26 in Glasgow showed us that, when small nations work together, they can lead the world on climate justice.

“Alongside Scotland’s leadership on loss and damage funding…Denmark helped to launch the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance and was joined by a flotilla of countries that are planning for a fair and fast phasing out of fossil fuels.

“Now that the Scottish Government has a clearer position on ending new coal extraction, is it ready to join that alliance and show the global leadership that is desperately needed on a just oil and gas transition?”

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that at COP26, her government “had good engagement with those involved in the Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance, including its founder country Denmark”, adding that “we will continue that”.

She added: “Last year, we set out the programme of work that we are undertaking, which will influence and ultimately decide our involvement in the alliance.

“We are undertaking in-depth analysis to better understand our energy requirements as we transition to net zero, ensuring an approach that supports and protects our energy security and our workforce while meeting our climate obligations.

“We will publish an energy strategy and our first just transition plan, which will provide a road map for the energy sector’s role in meeting our emissions reduction targets and securing a net zero energy system for Scotland.

“Taking all of that into account, we will continue to engage constructively with the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance as part of the wider programme of analysis and engagement with a range of organisations and stakeholders.”

The Scottish Government’s updated energy strategy, delayed from earlier this year is expected to set out Scotland phasing out a demand for oil and gas – a key measure for when the use of fossil fuels could be ended.

Speaking after First Minister’s Questions, Mr Russell insisted that Scotland joining the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance will help “lead the world on climate justice”.

He added: “By joining the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance we can work with governments like the ones in Denmark, Sweden, New Zealand and Ireland and others, and ensure that we are moving forward together.

“The UK Government has shown a total disregard for our environment and is expanding fossil fuel exploration at a time when we are seeing soaring temperatures and the brutal impact of the climate emergency.

“This makes it all the more important that Scotland takes its seat at the table and a leading role in ensuring a fair and fast transition away from fossil fuels.

“With Greens in the Scottish Government, we have led the change in the UK, with bold and ambitious investment in renewables, recycling and nature, a ban on new incineration and a clear position on ending new coal extraction.

“I hope that Scotland can join the alliance and demonstrate the global leadership that has been desperately lacking on oil and gas transition.”