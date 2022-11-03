FORMER health secretary Matt Hancock will be paid £400,000 to appear on I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here!, according to reports.
The staggering fee for the reality TV show comes just a day after he insisted it “wasn’t the cheque” that made him decide to join the show.
According to the Sun, the payment is one of the largest ever paid to a contestant.
When the former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale took part in the show in 2017 she was paid £70,000. A few years earlier Nadine Dorries reportedly received £40,000.
A source told the Sun: “ITV were keen for viewers to think the deal was worth around £150,000 but in reality it’s over double that.
"They asked him to be on the show three times in a matter of weeks and the money definitely helped seal the deal.”
A spokesman for Mr Hancock said: “Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia off the back of his appearance.”
The spokesman added: “He will also declare the amount he receives from the show to parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal. This is an amazing opportunity to engage with the public and talk about issues he really cares about — including his dyslexia campaign.
“Matt is still working on constituency matters and will continue to do so up until he goes into the jungle. Producers have agreed that Matt can communicate with his team throughout the show if there’s an urgent constituency matter.”
After the announcement that he would be on the show, the Tory party moved to suspend him.
Tim Loughton, Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, described the former health secretary as an “absolute prat”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here