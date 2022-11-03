FORMER health secretary Matt Hancock will be paid £400,000 to appear on I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here!, according to reports.

The staggering fee for the reality TV show comes just a day after he insisted it “wasn’t the cheque” that made him decide to join the show.

According to the Sun, the payment is one of the largest ever paid to a contestant.

When the former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale took part in the show in 2017 she was paid £70,000. A few years earlier Nadine Dorries reportedly received £40,000.

A source told the Sun: “ITV were keen for viewers to think the deal was worth around £150,000 but in reality it’s over double that.

"They asked him to be on the show three times in a matter of weeks and the money definitely helped seal the deal.”

A spokesman for Mr Hancock said: “Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia off the back of his appearance.”

The spokesman added: “He will also declare the amount he receives from the show to parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal. This is an amazing opportunity to engage with the public and talk about issues he really cares about — including his dyslexia campaign.

“Matt is still working on constituency matters and will continue to do so up until he goes into the jungle. Producers have agreed that Matt can communicate with his team throughout the show if there’s an urgent constituency matter.”

After the announcement that he would be on the show, the Tory party moved to suspend him.

Tim Loughton, Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, described the former health secretary as an “absolute prat”.