DOWNING Street has denied it is scrapping plans for a new £30bn nuclear plant in Suffolk.

Sizewell C, which would sit alongside the existing Sizewell B nuclear reactor on the Suffolk coast if built, is expected eventually to provide up to 7 per cent of the UK’s electricity needs.

But with ministers looking to make £25bn savings to help plug a black hole in the nation’s finances, one treasury source told the BBC the project could be delayed or even axed entirely.

However, Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson denied the report.

“Our position on Sizewell C has not changed. We hope to get a deal over the line as soon as possible. There are negotiations ongoing. I can’t get into detail of those, but negotiations have been constructive.”

The review of major infrastructure projects comes as Mr Sunak and his Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, work on their Autumn Statement when they will set out how they will plug a £50bn black hole and get the public’s finances back on track after the turmoil of Liz Truss's brief tenure.

On Thursday, the Bank of England warned that Britain is facing its longest recession since the 1920s.

During the summer’s Tory leadership contest, Mr Sunak promised to uphold Boris Johnson’s plan to build eight new reactors.

However, earlier this week, given the UK’s precarious financial situation, he said all of his campaign pledges would need to be reviewed.

Labour’s Ed Miliband, the shadow climate secretary, said scrapping Sizewell C would undermine “our vital nuclear industry.”





