RUSSIAN forces could have been behind the severing of a telecoms cable that left Shetlanders without internet, mobile services and landlines, the Foreign Secretary has said.
Initially, the Ministry of Defence blamed the two breaks in the Shefa-2 on a British trawler, but speaking to the Sunday Mail during a visit to Scotland last week, James Cleverly said he could not rule out Putin’s involvement.
Police Scotland declared a major incident after the outage at the end of October. Some GPs were cut off from patients, and shops were forced to take IOUs as they could not take card payments.
The Foreign Secretary said: "We're constantly having to defend ourselves against digital attack from state and non-state actors.
"I'm not in a position to make a judgment call on the exact causes of the outages on the islands but we know there are a number of areas where we have to defend ourselves in the physical and digital realm."
Mr Cleverly also criticised SNP opposition to the retention of Trident.
He said: "We're seeing how incredibly important it is to have a credible nuclear and conventional defence posture.
"When I speak to my Ukrainian counterparts, they hugely value the support the UK has given to them.
"Ukrainian soldiers are being trained by the British Army and there are a disproportionate number of Scots in the Army who are really making a massive difference to the defence of Ukraine."
He added: "I think Putin would love it if there was anything that hampered our ability to help the Ukrainians defend themselves and made our commitment to NATO and other international partnerships less effective.
"Our nuclear deterrent works every single day and is there to deter. Talking dismissively about it is the wrong route completely.
"The UK wants a more peaceful world and the best way of pursuing peace is to make it absolutely clear that we are able and willing to stand up to aggression."
The SNP has been approached for comment.
