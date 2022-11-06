CRIPPLING staff shortages in NHS services should not be filled by immigration, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The comments from the Labour leader came before reports this morning showing that staff shortages may have contributed to two deaths in a single four-week period at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH).

Just last week, Dr Iain Kennedy, chairman of BMA Scotland warned of "a perilous situation" for the health service over the winter.

Official figures show about 6,000 nursing and midwifery posts are currently unfilled. Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf has said it could take another five or six years for the situation to improve.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show, Sir Keir was asked about his party’s policy on immigration.

“Freedom of movement has gone and it's not coming back. So that means fair rules, firm rules, a points based system.

“What I would like to see is the numbers go down in some areas. I think we're recruiting too many people from overseas into, for example, the health service.

“But on the other hand, if we need high skilled people in innovation, in tech, to set up factories, etc, then I would encourage that. So I don't think there's an overall number here, some areas we need to go down, other areas we need to go up.”

Asked about the staffing crisis in the health service the Labour leader pointed to an announcement made at the party’s conference in Liverpool to recruit more nurses.

When it was pointed out to him that people are not applying for the vacancies that already exist, Sir Keir said that was in part because of the conditions.

“We certainly need to drive those numbers across the whole of the United Kingdom and those numbers can go up and I think they should go up and we need funded places to drive them up.

“But of course one of the reasons that the NHS is struggling is because it's such hard work, the conditions are so hard, because the NHS has been run down.

“My wife works in the NHS, so this is a daily conversation about how tough it is in her hospital. It's really tough conditions. We need a long term plan.”

“Of course, we need some immigration but we need to train people in this country,” he added. “What we've done, this is an absolute classic of this Tory government, short term fixes, plasters over problems, never a long term solution, and we go round and round in circles. Every year we have a winter crisis.

Asked why his party supported the UK continuing to stay outside the EU, Sir Keir said: “We took a decision on leaving the EU in 2016 and we have now left. There is no case for returning to the EU.

“We took the decision to leave and we have left. So now what we need to do is rather than just sticking with the deal we've got which is not good enough, we need to make Brexit work.

“We need a better deal, we need to fix the protocol issues in Northern Ireland, which are totally fixable. We need to remove the barriers to trade, there are too many barriers to trade.

“We need to create much greater cooperation and collaboration on things like security. I think that can be done.

“There is a better Brexit to be had. But we don't go back into the EU after the vote that we've taken and the division and the stagnation that all of the arguments after that caused.”