CRIPPLING staff shortages in NHS services should not be filled by immigration, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
The comments from the Labour leader came before reports this morning showing that staff shortages may have contributed to two deaths in a single four-week period at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH).
READ MORE: Deaths linked to staff shortages at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital
Just last week, Dr Iain Kennedy, chairman of BMA Scotland warned of "a perilous situation" for the health service over the winter.
Official figures show about 6,000 nursing and midwifery posts are currently unfilled. Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf has said it could take another five or six years for the situation to improve.
Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show, Sir Keir was asked about his party’s policy on immigration.
“Freedom of movement has gone and it's not coming back. So that means fair rules, firm rules, a points based system.
“What I would like to see is the numbers go down in some areas. I think we're recruiting too many people from overseas into, for example, the health service.
“But on the other hand, if we need high skilled people in innovation, in tech, to set up factories, etc, then I would encourage that. So I don't think there's an overall number here, some areas we need to go down, other areas we need to go up.”
Asked about the staffing crisis in the health service the Labour leader pointed to an announcement made at the party’s conference in Liverpool to recruit more nurses.
When it was pointed out to him that people are not applying for the vacancies that already exist, Sir Keir said that was in part because of the conditions.
“We certainly need to drive those numbers across the whole of the United Kingdom and those numbers can go up and I think they should go up and we need funded places to drive them up.
“But of course one of the reasons that the NHS is struggling is because it's such hard work, the conditions are so hard, because the NHS has been run down.
“My wife works in the NHS, so this is a daily conversation about how tough it is in her hospital. It's really tough conditions. We need a long term plan.”
“Of course, we need some immigration but we need to train people in this country,” he added. “What we've done, this is an absolute classic of this Tory government, short term fixes, plasters over problems, never a long term solution, and we go round and round in circles. Every year we have a winter crisis.
Asked why his party supported the UK continuing to stay outside the EU, Sir Keir said: “We took a decision on leaving the EU in 2016 and we have now left. There is no case for returning to the EU.
“We took the decision to leave and we have left. So now what we need to do is rather than just sticking with the deal we've got which is not good enough, we need to make Brexit work.
“We need a better deal, we need to fix the protocol issues in Northern Ireland, which are totally fixable. We need to remove the barriers to trade, there are too many barriers to trade.
“We need to create much greater cooperation and collaboration on things like security. I think that can be done.
“There is a better Brexit to be had. But we don't go back into the EU after the vote that we've taken and the division and the stagnation that all of the arguments after that caused.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here