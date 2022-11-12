France, 1919. Dundonian Edwin Scrymgeour is in Paris, his attempts to cover the Peace Conference hampered by the low profile and meagre circulation of his newspaper, The Scottish Prohibitionist.

Frustrated by his lack of access, he seeks an audience with a man he knows will be able to help him out: Winston Churchill, who is part of the British delegation. Scrymgeour is apprehensive about the meeting, as he and Churchill have history. For the past five elections, he has stood against Churchill as the Prohibitionist candidate in the constituency of Dundee, making every effort to unseat the old Harrovian as its MP.

As it turns out, Churchill is characteristically magnanimous to his long-time adversary, arranging passes and even lending his car and driver. Scrymgeour has long been a thorn in his side, but he feels no ill-will towards an opponent so tenacious and so sincere in his convictions. Nevertheless, two years later, Scrymgeour will achieve the unthinkable, ousting the mighty Winston Churchill from the seat he hoped would be his for life and becoming the first and only Prohibitionist MP to sit in the House of Commons.

The steady ascent of Edwin Scrymgeour over the course of six elections between 1908 and 1922, from a paltry 655 votes to the 32,578 that defeated a prominent Cabinet member, is a constant thread running through Andrew Liddle’s fascinating and well-researched book on Churchill’s 15-year tenure as MP for Dundee, but it’s by no means the only one. Considering his iconic stature, the neglect by historians of this formative period of Churchill’s life and career is curious – especially, as Liddle argues, because it was so impactful on him, “practically, politically and personally”.

Having felt compelled to cross the floor from the Tories to the Liberals in 1904 by their stance on free trade, his time as Dundee’s MP saw his perspective change from “one concerned solely with economics to one that also embraced progressive social reform”. Churchill depended for his position on the votes of Dundee’s working class and its Irish community, but Liddle sees his support of progressive social causes as a genuine, heartfelt response to the poverty in his constituency, and his advocacy of Home Rule for Ireland as an authentic conviction, rather than cynical political manoeuvring.

He has also amassed plenty of evidence to show that Churchill, far from having a “difficult relationship” with Scotland, actually held its people in high esteem. The myth he seems most determined to lay to rest is that Churchill persuaded his colleagues to send tanks against strikers in Glasgow’s George Square in 1919 – a “fact” that is now enshrined in school history syllabuses – when Cabinet minutes show that he had actually urged restraint. He rejects, too, the notion that Churchill’s refusal of the Freedom of the City in 1943 was evidence of a lifelong resentment of Dundee. His refusal, Liddle argues, was a response to the “half-hearted” nature of the Council’s offer, following consultation with his advisers.

Covering six elections over a 15-year period, Liddle’s book is brisk where others might have dawdled, and it captures Churchill in his many profoundly-felt moods, from his bullish magnanimity in both victory and defeat to his melancholic fatalism on the front line in France, his depression after the Dardanelles debacle and his anxiety about breaking off a relationship with the Prime Minister’s daughter.

Until now, this phase of Churchill’s life had gone virtually undocumented in book form. Liddle plugs that gap with a captivating chronicle of an iconic, complex man during one of the most important, transitional phases of his political life.

