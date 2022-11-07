KEIR Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of being “weak” for failing to sack a cabinet minister accused of bullying, as fresh allegations emerged about him.

The UK Labour leader said Sir Gavin Williamson was “clearly not suitable” and the Prime Minister was only keeping him in post to paper over cracks in his own party.

However Downing Street said Mr Sunak retained confidence in the Minister of State without Portfolio and believed he had “an important contribution to make” in Government.

It emerged last week that Mr Sunak had appointed Sir Gavin, a former education secretary and chief whip, to his cabinet despite knowing he faced a formal complaint over his conduct.

Wendy Morton, the chief whip under Liz Truss, complained to the Tory party on October 24, the day before Sir Gavin's appointment, and separately alerted the Cabinet Office ethics team.

The timing was confirmed by Sir Jake Berry, then Tory party chairman, who said he told the Prime Minister and his chief of staff the day before they entered Number 10.

The Sunday Times reported Sir Gavin sent Ms Morton a WhatsApp message amid unfounded claims she excluded him and other privy counsellors from the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

He said she had chosen to “f*** us all over” and her conduct was “absolutely disgusting”, adding ominously: “There is a price to pay for everything”.

The Times reported today that a minister had also claimed Sir Gavin tried to silence her by using her private life while he was chief whip in 2016 and she was a backbench MP.

At the time, she was highlighting an issue that was awkward for the government, and Sir Gavin called her into his office and raised a “sensitive issue” about her private life.

The MP interpreted it as a tacit threat, although allies of Sir Gavin, who used to keep a pet tarantula on his desk, said it was done in a “pastoral capacity”.

The minister has now contacted the Tory party about the matter.

Sir Keir said: “It is so disappointing that yet again we’re having a discussion about the Prime Minister’s judgment, this time in relation to Gavin Williamson.

“He’s clearly got people around the Cabinet table who are not fit to be there.

That is because he was so weak and wanted to avoid an election within his own party

“That’s why I think there is such a powerful case for a general election.”

Asked if he was calling on Sir Gavin to be fired, the Labour leader said: “I think that the Prime Minister has got people who are clearly not fit for the job around the Cabinet table.

“Gavin Williamson has got history when it comes to breaches of security and leaking, etc.

“He is clearly not suitable, but the central focus really here is on the Prime Minister, to ask the question why has he put these people around the Cabinet, and the answer is because he did it from a position of weakness because he didn’t want to have an election within his own party to become leader of his own party.”

Downing Street later said Mr Sunak retained total confidence in Sir Gvan, despite telling the Sun overnight that his messages to Ms Morton were “not acceptable or right”.

Mr Sunak also said he hadn’t seen the messages until they ran in the newspapers.

He said: “It was a difficult time for our party . . . but regardless, people always should be treated with respect. I am glad Gavin has expressed regret. There is an independent complaint process running. It’s right and reasonable we let that conclude.”

Asked if the Prime Minister has full confidence in the Cabinet Office minister, the PM’s official spokesman said this morning: “Yes.”

Pressed on why Sir Gavin is still in post if Mr Sunak viewed the texts he sent as unacceptable, he said: “Well, as you know, there is a process going on.

“I think, obviously, that’s run by the Conservative Party. So, it’s not one for me.

“I think the Prime Minister has said that it’s right to let that process happen and he welcomes that Gavin Williamson has expressed regret about those comments, which as you say he doesn’t think are acceptable.”

The PM’s official spokesman said at the time Mr Sunak “knew there was a disagreement”, but was not aware of the “substance” of the messages.

Asked why he gave Sir Gavin a Government job, he said: “Obviously he thinks he has an important contribution to make to Government.”

Asked if the Prime Minister had a zero tolerance approach to bullying inside Government, the PM’s official spokesman said: “Yes.”

He said he was “not aware” of the PM speaking to Sir Gavin or Ms Morton about the issue.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said Sir Gavin was wrong to send the angry messages.

He told Sky News: “I don’t think it was the right thing to do, to send messages like that. I see they must have been sent in a moment of frustration.

“I think, generally, it is the case that it’s much better to write things which you would not live to regret later.

“And especially with colleagues, writing things which are polite, even if you have a point of view to express, I think is not unreasonable.

“So, I don’t think he was right to send them. The Prime Minister said the same. I know that the party is going through a process looking at them at the moment.”

He told LBC later: “I think he must have been in a moment of frustration that I’m sure he regrets very deeply. It’s completely inappropriate to send messages like that under any circumstances, frustration or otherwise.

“It’s absolutely right that’s been looked into, there is a process under way.”

He added: “There is no justification for writing to anybody in those terms. From time to time I get angry emails which go across the line, you know, just as a Member of Parliament – but they shouldn’t be sent and they certainly shouldn’t be sent by Members of Parliament.”

Sir Gavin said: Williamson said: “I, of course, regret getting frustrated about the way colleagues and I felt we were being treated. I am happy to speak with Wendy and I hope to work positively with her in the future as I have in the past.”