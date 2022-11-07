RISHI Sunak has met with Italy’s new far-right leader as part of a string of high-level meetings on his first foreign trip as Prime Minister.

The new Tory leader and Giorgia Meloni discussed “tackling illegal migration” and climate change as they met on the sidelines of COP27 in Egypt.

Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, which has its roots in the Italian Social Movement, the party set up in 1946 by supporters of Mussolini, has made reducing immigration a key part of their agenda.

According to a Downing Street readout of the meeting, Mr Sunak and Ms Meloni “had a positive discussion on a range of shared issues and priorities, including tackling illegal migration and people-smuggling gangs”.

“The Prime Minister and prime minister Meloni welcomed the opportunity to meet at the start of their respective premierships and looked forward to working closely together, building on the strong partnership between the UK and Italy,” No 10 said.

Mr Sunak also discussed immigration with French president Emmanuel Macron. The two men promised “ongoing further co-operation” to tackle the small boat crisis.

The Prime Minister wants to agree targets for stopping boats, and a minimum number of French officers patrolling beaches.

The government also hopes Border Force officers can be deployed to France, according to the Times.

Speaking to broadcasters after the meeting, Mr Sunak said the Channel crossings were a “complex issue.”

Asked how soon the number of people making the dangerous journey will be reduced, he said: “We all want this situation to resolve itself as quickly as possible.

“I also want to be honest with people that it’s a complex issue. It’s not one simple solution that’s going to solve it overnight.

“I wouldn’t be being honest if I said that there was. There’s a range of things we need to do.

“Though I want people to be reassured that I absolutely am determined to grip this. I’ve been spending enormous amount of my own time on it. I’ve been talking to several European leaders about it today.

“And there’s a range of things that we will action as quickly as we can to get a grip of the situation and reduce the amount of illegal migration that we’re seeing.”

Mr Sunak said: “It was great to meet President Macron to talk about not just tackling illegal migration but the range of other areas in which we want to cooperate closely with the French on.

“But also let’s remember, this is an issue that affects many countries. And actually I’ve been talking to other European leaders as well about our shared challenge of tackling illegal migration.

“And I think there is an opportunity for us to work closely, not just with the French but with other countries as well.

“By working together with our European partners, we can make a difference, grip this challenge of illegal migration and stop people coming illegally.”

Mr Sunak also defended the decision to keep Suella Braverman in post as Home Secretary.

She has come under fire in recent days over both conditions in the UK’s asylum processing centres and the sheer amount of time it takes for the Home Office to look at someone’s claim.

Numbers at the site in Manston in Kent have continued to drop from the 4,000 being accommodated there last weekend. The centre is only equipped for 1,600 people and migrants are only supposed to be there 24 hours.

However, some including children and families, had been there for weeks.

Mr Sunak told broadcasters: “The Home Secretary is actually at the moment making sure that we reduce the numbers at Manston, and we’re making very good progress on that.

“But in the long term, to make sure that we don’t have a situation that we saw at Manston happening again, we need to reduce the number of people coming here illegally.

“Now that’s going to require the Home Secretary and others to work constructively with partners around Europe to stop people coming in the first place.

“And there’s a range of things we need to do to make that a reality. That’s what the Home Secretary is focused on and that’s what I’m focused on as well.”

The Prime Minister also met with European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen. They agreed to “work together” to end the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms von der Leyen called it a “good first meeting”.

“We face many common challenges, from tackling climate change and the energy transition to Russia’s war against Ukraine,” she tweeted.

She said she looked forward to “constructive co-operation” between the two countries.



