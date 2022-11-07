PLANS for a £250m replacement for the Royal Yacht Britannia have been sunk by the government, as ministers look for easy savings ahead of next week's budget.

The new national flagship plan was enthusiastically championed by Boris Johnson during his time in No 10 but was often mocked by opposition MPs.

The vessel was supposed to be used by the government and the Royal Family to promote British trade and industry around the world trying to strike up deals in the wake of the UK's vote to leave the EU.

However, even Buckingham Palace distanced itself from the project.

One senior royal source told the Sunday Times the ship was regarded as "too grand" a symbol to be used by the monarchy in the modern age.

“It is not something we have asked for," they added.

Last year, the Commons Defence Committee warned that there was “no evidence of the advantage to the Royal Navy of acquiring the national flagship.”

They also predicted that it would cost around £20–30m a year to run.

In the Commons on Monday, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs he was prioritising the procurement of the multi-role ocean surveillance ship instead of the flagship.

“In the face of the Russian illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and Putin’s reckless disregard of international arrangements designed to keep world order, it is right that we prioritise delivering capabilities which safeguard our national infrastructure,” he said.

That meant he had “also directed the termination of the national flagship competition with immediate effect to bring forward the first MROSS ship in its place”.

Mr Wallace told MPs the MROSS would “protect sensitive defence infrastructure and civil infrastructure” and “improve our ability to detect threats to the seabed and cables”.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey welcomed the news that the “previous prime minister’s vanity project” has been scrapped and the spending switched to “purposes that will help defend the country”.