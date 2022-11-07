PLANS for a £250m replacement for the Royal Yacht Britannia have been sunk by the government, as ministers look for easy savings ahead of next week's budget.
The new national flagship plan was enthusiastically championed by Boris Johnson during his time in No 10 but was often mocked by opposition MPs.
The vessel was supposed to be used by the government and the Royal Family to promote British trade and industry around the world trying to strike up deals in the wake of the UK's vote to leave the EU.
However, even Buckingham Palace distanced itself from the project.
One senior royal source told the Sunday Times the ship was regarded as "too grand" a symbol to be used by the monarchy in the modern age.
“It is not something we have asked for," they added.
Last year, the Commons Defence Committee warned that there was “no evidence of the advantage to the Royal Navy of acquiring the national flagship.”
They also predicted that it would cost around £20–30m a year to run.
In the Commons on Monday, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs he was prioritising the procurement of the multi-role ocean surveillance ship instead of the flagship.
“In the face of the Russian illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and Putin’s reckless disregard of international arrangements designed to keep world order, it is right that we prioritise delivering capabilities which safeguard our national infrastructure,” he said.
That meant he had “also directed the termination of the national flagship competition with immediate effect to bring forward the first MROSS ship in its place”.
Mr Wallace told MPs the MROSS would “protect sensitive defence infrastructure and civil infrastructure” and “improve our ability to detect threats to the seabed and cables”.
Shadow defence secretary John Healey welcomed the news that the “previous prime minister’s vanity project” has been scrapped and the spending switched to “purposes that will help defend the country”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel