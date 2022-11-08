NICOLA Sturgeon has said Scotland needs to move away from oil and gas as she told COP27 that the world “absolutely cannot go on with unlimited extraction of fossil fuels.”

Last month, the UK government launched a new exploration licensing round, which could see 100 new fields in the North Sea opened up for drilling.

The results of the bidding process are expected in the spring of next year and it could be at least five years before any new oil and gas developments are in operation.

Industry bosses have insisted that developing new oil and gas fields in the UK continental shelf means lower emissions than shipping in supplies from abroad.

Speaking at an event hosted by the New York Times in Sharm El-Sheikh at COP27, the First Minister said: “We absolutely cannot go on with unlimited extraction of fossil fuels.

“I make this point in Scotland, and because of the history of oil and gas in Scotland, it is not uncontroversial at times, but my government does not hold the decision-making about licensing in the North Sea.

“I don't think we can go on with fossil fuels, we need to move away. My responsibility is to ramp up the renewable alternatives as quickly as possible, which is what we're trying to do."

The First Minister also said there had been “backward progress” in the number of women in leadership positions at COP27 compared to last year’s summit in Glasgow.

A photo of world leaders taken yesterday had just seven women scattered among the men.

Ms Sturgeon told the event: "I think in that photograph we see one of the reasons for what is a gap in the sense and the impatience and the passion in civil society amongst people outside the negotiating room and what is being done in the negotiation room.

“There are women everywhere in the climate debate and discussion but the decision makers are still overwhelmingly men. So if we get more women from outside the room into the room we can start to close that gap more quickly

According to UN figures, 80 per cent of all people displaced by climate change are women and girls.

Ms Sturgeon said given that women were “disproportionately affected” they were often the ones “who need to design the solutions because often it's their lives that are affected, not just by climate change but by the solutions to climate change.”

Speaking alongside European Climate Foundation chief executive Laurence Tubiana and Liberal International president Hakima El Haite on Tuesday, the SNP leader said she was pessimistic that there would be any meaningful agreement on loss and damage or reparations.

“This is a really fundamental question of climate justice. countries that have not caused climate change, countries that are already deeply indebted, are suffering disproportionately the impacts of climate change - these are impacts now that are bedded in, we can't mitigate “them out - and they are expected to deepen their own indebtedness and deal with them on their own.

“And therefore the rich world has a responsibility here.

“There's massive sensitivity about the language of reparations and responsibility, but there is a responsibility, it's a moral responsibility to help countries deal with this.

“It's complex. There are a range of final mechanisms that are needed, insurance being one of them, but there has to be firstly an acknowledgement that loss and damage is as important a part of this discussion as mitigation and adaptation.

“There needs to be a recognition from the developed worlds that there is a responsibility.

“We've had 30 years of informal dialogue, to replace that now with just formal dialogue is not enough. There needs to be a mechanism to see funding flow to where it is needed most.”

The First Minister said there were “real issues around trust and faith” between the global north and the global south, partly becuase of the failure to stick to the promise of $100bn annually in climate financing as agreed at Cop15 in Copenhagen in 2009.

“There is a real need to make tangible progress, to have real accountability – obviously for the achievement of what we all need to achieve, but along the way to retain a sense of trust and faith in the process,” she said.

“I think that trust and faith is what is on the line here in Egypt over the next couple of weeks.

“We’re not going to achieve everything that people want to achieve here, but – whether it’s on loss and damage or commitments around emissions reductions – there must be a tangible sense of progress and not allow other big important issues to divert attention.”