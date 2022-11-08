NICOLA Sturgeon's government has proposed changes to its gender recognition reforms weeks after the SNP suffered its biggest revolt at Holyrood on any issue in 15 years.

Social justice secretary Shona Robison has tabled an amendment to the legislation which would give sheriffs the power to block "fraudulent" applications or application where it was felt the person did not understand the consequences of the process.

The bill makes it easier for transgender people to change their legal sex, removing the need for a psychiatric diagnosis of gender dysphoria, reducing the time someone must live in their acquired gender before they can apply, from two years to three months, and dropping the age at which people can apply from 18 to 16, in line with wider Scots law on legal capacity.

But some opponents of the reforms are concerned about their possible impact on the rights of women to have single sex spaces and services under equality legislation.

Concerns have also been raised by opponents of the reforms that "bad actors" such as men who want to prey sexually on women seeking access to services designed for women.

In one of her amendments to the bill Ms Robison has proposed giving sheriffs powers to block the application for a gender recognition certificate on a number of grounds including if "the application for the certificate is fraudulent", or "the applicant is incapable of understanding the effect of obtaining the certificate".

Ahead of the bill being voted on by MSPs last month Ash Regan, the community safety minister, quit, prompting the First Minister to accuse her of failing to raise her concerns with colleagues. Seven SNP members voted against the party whip and two abstained.

The SNP MSP Christine Grahame has also put down an amendment to the bill proposing Scots aged 16 and 17 would have to live in their acquired gender six months, rather than three, in order to receive a gender recognition certificate.

Ms Grahame has also proposed what she believes is a further safeguard for people in this age group.

Her amendment requires that the applicant has discussed the implications of obtaining a gender recognition certificate with someone who "has a role which involves giving guidance, advice or support to young people" or "is aged at least 18 and knows the applicant personally" before the certificate can be awarded.

She told The Herald today: "My amendments are intended to provide an additional element of safeguarding by requiring 16 and 17 year olds to confirm they have discussed the implications of the decision they are taking with someone who has a role in providing guidance, advice or support, or an adult they know personally."

Labour MSP Michael has also tabled an amendment proposing that in the case of 16 and 17 year olds the person's application for a gender recognition certificate is countersigned, in a similar way to someone making a passport application.

He has proposed that the counter signatory must be someone who has "personally known the applicant for at least two years" and works in a recognised profession or has retired from one).

He lists “recognised profession” to include accountant, civil servant, dentist, doctor, nurse, member of the armed forces, police officer, solicitor or teacher.

Sources at the weekend said the government would be sympathetic to Ms Grahame's amendment.

However, SNP rebels told The Herald on Sunday that they were fundamentally opposed to the principle of gender self-identification and "tinkering" with the bill was unlikely to persuade them to change their minds.

The legislation is now due to be further scrutinised by Holyrood’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee at stage two of the parliamentary process.

The second stage is expected to take place over two committee hearings later this month, and any MSP can suggest changes but only members of the committee can vote on whether they are adopted.

The whole parliament can then propose and vote on amendments in the third and final reading of the legislation, due to take place before the end of the year.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.