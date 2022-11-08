AN SNP MSP has been urged to apologise for going “beyond tacky and tasteless” by wearing a home-made poppy promoting Scottish independence.

Less than 72 hours from Armistice Day, Michelle Thomson appeared at Holyrood’s Finance Committee today sporting a white poppy with a “Yes” logo at its centre.

The Scottish Tories said it beggared belief that anyone would “stoop so low” and try to politicise an event commemorating fallen war heroes.

The SNP later claimed the Falkirk East MSP, 57, improvised the poppy after her white peace flower fell apart at the weekend, securing it to her lapel with her “Yes” badge.

“No offence was intended,” a spokesperson said.

Traditional red poppies are available in return for donations in the parliament building, and were worn by other members of the same committee today and its witnesses.

Tory MSP Sharon Dowey said: “This is beyond tacky and tasteless from Michelle Thomson.

“To stoop so low as to politicise our fallen war heroes to push her pro-independence message actually beggars belief.

“It’s clear that her obsession with separating Scotland from the UK trumps everything – including her sense of decency.

“Imagine the outcry if a company sought to co-opt the poppy for advertising purposes. Well, this is the political equivalent of that – it’s shameful and yet shameless.

“Remembrance is a solemn time of the year when the nation unites to pay tribute to those who gave their lives for our freedom. Whatever their political beliefs, all right-thinking Scots will be appalled by Michelle Thomson’s cheap stunt.

“She must urgently apologise for this disgraceful lapse of judgement.”

Bruce Wilson, the Scottish Liberal Democrats veterans spokesperson and a former Royal Marine captain, said: "This is an insult to veterans.

"It seems like there is nothing the nationalists won’t slap a Yes sticker on.

"Regardless of whether you choose to wear a white poppy or a red one, this is a symbol of solemn remembrance, not a stunt to publicise your narrow-minded political cause.”

A spokesperson for Michelle Thomson said: “Michelle wore a white poppy all last week; and its message of ‘Peace’ is something she strongly believes in.

“Unfortunately, this poppy, being made of paper came apart at the weekend.

“Upon arrival at Committee she asked a colleague for another white poppy and received one - but without a safety pin.

“She used her ‘Yes’ badge to affix it prior to obtaining another safety pin after Committee.

“No offence was intended. Her white poppy, promoting the message of ‘Peace’ will be affixed in the usual manner in the Scottish Parliament after Committee today.”